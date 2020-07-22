Tall Human-Shaped Entity Observed in the Preserve Near O'Hare International Airport

A witness observes a tall human-shaped being in a preserve near O'Hare International Airport. The description is interesting since it is near several other winged humanoid sighting locations.
I recently talked to two women who may have had an encounter with an unknown entity in a forest preserve located near Rosemont, Illinois. 'LJ' later forwarded the following written report:
"My friend and I were biking north on a closed Cook County Forest Preserve trail near Rosemont on December 8, 2019 at around 2 PM CT. I believe we entered the trail on the north side off of Lawrence Avenue, into the Catherine Chevalier Woods. We walked our bikes at this point because the trail was muddy. It was along the Des Plaines River. Maybe a quarter mile later, the trail hooked up with a more official looking bike trail.
After a few minutes on that trail, I was overcome with an immediate sense of anxiety and...doom? About 30-50 yards away on the right side of the trail, I swear I saw something that was about 6-7 feet tall, with its back mostly toward us but slightly facing east. It looked like the back was covered in feathers or some scraggly looking light brown or gray coat. It looked kind of hunched over. I thought it was just my imagination and did not say anything to my friend about it at the time, and tried to focus on a conversation we were having while biking. I felt nervous biking toward it and was not looking at it as we biked in its direction, thinking it was just my imagination. But I felt worried.
Later that day, a friend texted us jokingly to say that there were a number of Mothman sightings in the area we had biked through earlier that day. That's when I felt my heart sink. We didn't know much about this being before we found your site when researching the Mothman after we got back from our bike trip. I'm attaching Google Earth images to show you the specifics of where I believe I saw this. The first screen shot is of the closed trail we got on off of Lawrence Ave. The second is the approximate location of the sighting."
NOTE: The witness is a known professional in the Chicago. The location is east of O'Hare International Airport. I know the area somewhat, since it is the nature preserve behind the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center and the Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel...places I have been while visiting Chicago. The Des Plaines River is directly behind the convention center and hotel. I personally believe that this may be a key location, for whatever reason. One of our team will be investigating the area.
Since October 2019, the majority of sightings / encounters have been reported at O'Hare International Airport and the surrounding communities. We need your help.
