Strange Encounters: 'Glimmer Man in the Hallway / Glowing White Dog

2 strange incidents recently reported to me. One was a 'glimmer man' entity in the upstairs hallway, and the other was an encounter with a glowing white dog.
"In early March of 2020, I was sitting upright in my upstairs master bedroom feeding my 3 month old daughter a bottle. The TV was off, it was dark outside and approximately 6:30 p.m. For purposes of the story the layout of the room is important. From my seated position, to my immediate right was my bathroom, then a little up from the bathroom was a dresser with a mirror on it, and then up from that was an open door to the hallway. The bathroom light was on, my bedside table light was on, and I could see a little bit into the hallway.
Anyway, I'm feeding my daughter, and quietly enjoying a moment to myself while my wife and three year old were downstairs watching TV. As I'm feeding her, I catch movement in the hallway, outside of the bedroom. I saw it out of the corner of my eye and then pivoted my face to look at the movement. What I saw, I can't really explain, but the feeling in my chest was an immediate rush of anxiety. I saw a darkened but transparent torso shape with no legs and no head, and it was moving toward or into the bedroom. It looked like a shadow through a screen door. It didn't float, but shuffled as if walking, and the torso would have been about my height, around 5'10''. The shadow or glimmer crossed into the bedroom, and then in front of the mirror, but it cast no shadow and did not reflect in the mirror. I watched it as it crossed into the light of the bathroom and then disappeared. My daughter's eyes flashed open, which was strange because she was sleep-eating, and I noped the hell right out of the room as fast as I could. If I hadn't been holding her, I would have left her on the bed.
The being was not a shadow. I repeat, not a shadow. No cars past in front of the house, and my other child and wife were below me in the TV room. It could not have been something moving in front of the house because the shape or shadow would have changed as it crossed the dividing wall between hallway and bedroom. I grabbed my baseball bat and went back through every room in the house and found nothing. Like, my Louisville Slugger would have been able to do anything about it, but I had to try.
I'm not a believer, but I'm not against the idea of other things beyond my scope of understanding being out in the world.
What the hell was that?" CA
-----
"This story takes place around 2015 plus minus a few years. It was early autumn at my home in Michigan City, Indiana. We have a large backyard with woods beyond the yard. It was twilight and I was taking my dog Brutus, a shepherd, for his walk. Brutus wanted to go up a small hill. When we crested the hill I spotted another dog a few yards in front of us. My dog defiantly noticed the other dog too, but unusual for him he did not pull towards or bark at this dog. Its fur was a beautiful, fluffy, white but more than that it was glowing! Not shiny or reflective but glowing. The dog was facing away from us, turned its head to look at us, then continued walking slowly away from us and disappeared into the woods. Another strange thing about this dog is that it felt as if it was emanating a feeling of peace." JW
PLEASE NOTE: TheArcane Radio YouTube archive has been moved over to the 'Beyond Explanation' channel. All future Arcane Radio productions will be posted at 'Beyond Explanation' henceforth. You may want to subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation' so that you don't miss an episode. Thanks.