Scary Encounters: Unknown 'Baby' Crying / Human Bones & Glowing Eyes in Cave

2 different scary reports that include strange sounds of a crying baby that change in direction, as well as a spelunker encountering human bones and glowing eyes in the darkness.
I recently came across the following accounts:
"This was back in the day of no cars for the poor folk in the Appalachians of north Georgia. My great-grandfather's friend was a richer man by poor standards, and thus had a horse. One day he was riding the horse through the state highway, which was a lonely road out in the middle of nowhere. Sun beating down on him during on this summer day.
The road cut this old farm property in half. On the left side of the road was a barn and on the right side was the old farmhouse. It had been abandoned several years at that point. And nothing else but tall swaying cornfields. As he's nearing the house he feels a weird, eerie feeling, but he doesn't pause until he heard a baby crying from inside the house.
Now, there was no car in the driveway, no open door, no lights on. He deduced that if it was a baby, someone, maybe a young mother on the run or a kidnapper, was hiding out in there. Either way the crying baby made him pull up to the driveway on his horse, tie the horse up, and walk up the walkway.
He was halfway up the walkway when the baby stopped. He paused, and then the sound started again. But this time the sound was coming from the barn. Thinking it was just wind currents or something, he strode back down the walkway, and across the highway, leaving his horse, and walked through the corn toward the barn. He was maybe halfway there, looking up and seeing nobody inside yet, when the noise stopped. Then the crying started again, but coming from the house.
He bolted back through the corn and onto his horse, and spurred it out of the property. The horse had been neighing and stomping, generally acting freaked, which it didn't normally do being an older and gentler horse. The friend told my Grandpa that was the only time in that horse's life he'd spurred it and it actually began to gallop away without any further persuasion." RH
-----
"I was on a teen camp expedition in Alberta, Canada to spelunk some local caves, when we decided to move off the beaten path and search another cave. It was very tight, we had to literally force ourselves inside. Once we got in, we walked through the cave for about 1 km until we reached the end where there was a flat wall. At the base of the wall, and up a steep slope there was a 1m x 1m (approx) hole in the wall. I was the skinniest, so was volunteered to investigate. I put on the camp leader's head lamp and got onto my stomach and entered the hole, not able to move my hands more than 15 degrees to the side and edged my whole body in with my feet.
As soon as I got into that hole, I felt a presence watching me. Being a young lad I ignored it and kept crawling into the hole. I travelled around 3 meters into the hole until there was a sharp left hand turn. I shone my headlamp down the tunnel to the end and saw a pile of sticks and leaves and a dead end. I went in to take a look still not able to move my body more than an inch in any direction except for forward. I picked up one of the sticks, and realized that it was a human bone.
At that moment, without telling anyone what I had seen, someone outside let out an absolutely blood curdling scream. I backed out of the hole as fast as I could, and my head hit the roof of the cave turning the lamp off. As soon as the lamp turned out, I saw two glowing eyes staring directly into my face. Instantly, two hands grabbed my ankles and yanked me out of the hole, we ran. The camp lady would not tell anyone what she had seen and neither did I, because I didn't want everyone to think I was crazy." TB
