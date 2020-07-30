Reptilian 'Hunting Party' Observed in Montrose County, Colorado

A boy witnesses a landed circular craft from his bedroom window. There were several Reptilian aliens with weapons wandering about. The witness believes that this was a type of hunting party.
The following account was in one of my older databases. I don't have a witness identification, so it's possible that it was reported to MUFON:
"I was just a boy when I had my encounter. My family and I were living in small town on the west end of Montrose County called Uravan, Colorado. In the early morning June 1969 I was awakened by the barking of the family dog name Tippi outside my bedroom window. Tippi never really barked unless someone or something was in the yard that wasn't supposed to be. I remember waking up out of a dead sleep and hearing Tippi constantly barking and wondering why my older brother, whose sleeping bunk was above me, and my parents sleeping in the bedroom joining ours weren't getting up to tell Tippi to be quiet.
Finally I had enough and decided turn over in my bed and look out the window. When I did I couldn't believe what I saw. There it was, a small circular ship with its landed gear down and a hatch with stairs folded down to the ground. Next to the ship where green lizard-looking beings. Their eyes were bright yellow and there were some tanks on their backs along with another bag. They didn't have fingers but webbed hands with what looked like bow and arrow type weapons they were holding. Their bodies were thin and scaly, even their legs. Their feet had V-shaped toes and looked incredibly tall and strong.
I remember thinking to myself this was some kind of hunting party, because my dad was a bow hunter himself and that kind of gave me the idea. I could tell they were searching for something. Then all the sudden another being came out of the ship. He was much bigger than the others and seemed to give the others orders. Tippi again began her barking and the being closest to our house seemed to be upset with her barking. I could see it looking over at Tippi, finally it started walking over to her. I then jumped out of my bed and headed into my parent's room to wake my mother up. I remember how hard it was to wake her and she acted like she was on heavy drugs or something. I couldn't get her wake up. Finally was able to get her up and told something was going on outside that it was going hurt Tippi. She still didn't wake up all the way and was very sluggish.
Well, my mother followed me to bedroom. Once there I showed her what I was seeing outside. I don't know what they did to my mom but she couldn't see them at all, the ship either. All she wanted to do is go back to her bedroom and sleep. Finally my mother got up from my bed and told me crawl to other side my bed away from the window, so I did what I was told.
The last thing remember before going to sleep was looking over in my closet where the window casts light on my clothes and I saw a dark figure trying to look in the window. No other sound came from Tippi. My mother wasn't drinking or taking anything that would cause sedation. I firmly believe they did something to make my family sleep. It just didn't work on me for some reason.
In the morning the first thing I did was to run out check on Tippi in my PJs & all. Sure enough, she was lying in my front yard waiting for kids to come play with her. She acted like nothing happened the night before."
