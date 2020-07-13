Red Eyed Winged Humanoid 'Feigned Attack' During Encounter at O'Hare International Airport

2 female employees were leaving their jobs at 2300 at O'Hare International Airport when they noticed a large winged being flying overhead in the parking lot. When it landed in front of the pair, it feigned an attack that stunned the women.
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team investigator Manuel Navarette posted the following on his UFO Clearinghouse site:
"I had just gotten off of work and was walking with my friend toward the parking lot to go home. As we walked we saw something fly over us, at first it looked like a huge owl but it was solid black.
The thing flew over us and then landed by the edge of the parking lot and was just standing here. We again thought it was an owl until this son of a bitch stood up and was standing about 7 feet tall. My friend shrieked and that’s when this (redacted for language) turned around we saw two glowing red eyes that looked like it belonged to the devil himself.
That’s when we both screamed and this demon spread his wings out and lunged at us while screeching at us. It sounded like a bunch of little girls all screaming at once and was the scariest thing I have ever heard. We ran for my car and this thing acted like it wanted to come after us as we ran to the car. It took a step in our direction before it took off into the air and was out of sight in about 3 seconds,
We could still hear it screeching as it flew off into the night sky. I can tell you that I never felt so scared and all but pissed myself from fright. I thanked the Lord for watching over us and not letting that thing attack us or drag us off to Hell."
Investigator's Notes:
I was able to secure a phone interview with one of the witnesses. The second party in this sighting refused to speak with me, she emailed me saying she was too shaken up and has elected to not participate in the investigation. The second witness did state in her email that she has had repeated nightmares about the entity seen and she felt that it had a demonic presence to it and therefore did not want any further involvement in this case.
The first witness is the one who filed the initial report and reluctantly agreed to a brief phone interview and refused a face to face meeting with the investigator. I asked the witness to walk me through the incident reported and she advised that she and the second witness have been lifelong friends and had attended high school together. They have been working together for about 4 years now and both also attend the same church. They left work at approximately 2300 and were walking toward her car when they heard and saw the entity fly overhead, she said the entity was approximately 20-30 feet overhead. They were able to make it out due to the street lights that illuminated the parking lot. They stated that they saw it land on the edge of the parking lot and it stood there looking at them and then stood up to a height of about 7 feet tall and spread its wings out.
The witness says they screamed and the entity appeared to lunge at them and emit a shriek that the witness described as sounding like little girls screaming all at once. When asked if the entity took a step toward them when it lunged at them, the witness stated that the entity only extended it’s upper body toward them and did not step toward them. They stated that the entity did eventually take a step toward their general direction as they ran for their car but then took flight and was gone within a few seconds. The witness says they heard it shriek one last time and then silence. When asked to describe the creature, the witness became very hesitant and said that she had to leave.
The investigator tried to reassure her that she was safe and that she could remain anonymous if she wished. The witness did say that she felt as if the creature was a demon and sent by the devil to test her faith but that she did not feel comfortable talking to the investigator about the incident anymore. The investigator then thanked the witness and terminated the phone interview as per the witnessed request.
The investigator is unable to make any substantial conclusions since one witness refused to speak to investigators other than a brief statement and the other witness concluded the interview prematurely due to feeling uncomfortable about going into detail as to her sighting. It was apparent that both witnesses appear to be genuinely frightened by this encounter but without any further details to corroborate the sighting the investigator has no other choice but to label the investigation as inconclusive pending further details.
NOTE: From the information provided, it seems that the witnesses either worked at O'Hare International Airport, though no other specific information was provided. The reaction and subsequent fear of reporting this encounter is fairly consistent with many of the previous sightings.
Since October 2019, the majority of sightings / encounters have been reported at O'Hare International Airport and the surrounding communities. We need your help.
