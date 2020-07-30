Possible Sasquatch Encounter in Seminole County, Oklahoma

A man observes a large brown-haired cryptid cross in front of his vehicle one night in Seminole County, Oklahoma. He is an avid outdoorsman and believes that it was a Sasquatch.
I was referred to the following account that was posted on social media:
"For some background, I used to live in Oklahoma. More towards the central part of the state near I-40. I grew up there and have spent most of my life there until recently (job relocation). I also had about a 25 mile commute to drive everyday.
I used to work a mid shift at a radio station. So my work schedule was from 4pm to midnight. I used to drive home in the dark all the time. Sometimes I would end up working overnight too and come home in the early morning. It’s not uncommon to see lots of wildlife in this part of the state. I don’t know how many times I’ve had to dodge deer and coyotes on the way home.
I will also say that I’m no stranger to the woods or the wildlife within. I’m an avid hunter and fisherman. I’ve seen elusive animals here (mink, river otter, black bear, heard mountain lion), but I don’t know what I saw one night.
It was like any other night I had got in my car at a little past midnight tired and ready to go home. Started driving and got out of Sasakwa. I would also say that the roads that I had to drive were very curvy. It’s because there is a lot of native land in Oklahoma (this was Seminole County) and the roads often have to weave around that and random oil leases.
So after the curves in the road it straightens out because about 2 miles ahead there is an intersection with a different highway. So when you come out of the last curve the road goes up a large hill and then drops down into a low, but very wide valley. The width of the valley is probably about a mile wide.
So when I topped the hill my headlights shined in the bottom of the valley. That’s when I saw whatever it was. It was just on the incline where my light just barely reached. It was large and brown in the middle of the road. I kinda thought it was just a glare of my glasses until it moved. It went off the left side of the road.
I don’t know what it was, but I saw it for about 4 seconds. I could tell that it was hairy and it was very big. If I had to take a guess I would say at least 7 feet tall. I could not see appendages that well but I could see some sway because when it got off the road it reached out to part the grass. The ditch was full of about 7 foot tall grass and river cane. After it was off the road I could not see it.
My brain had trouble determining what it was. The only thing I could rationalize would be a bear, but it was not the right color. Or it could have been a horse on its hind legs, but it wouldn’t have been able to reach out like it did.
It didn’t scare me except for the fact that I thought I would have to dodge it in my car. I really want some opinions of what it was. My best guess is that it was Sasquatch. Part of our state is known for it. The main cryptid for our state is the octopus, but it definitely wasn’t it." HT
