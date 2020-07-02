Possible 'Dogman' Encounters in Milford, Michigan

A Milford, Michigan resident was told of possible Dogman sightings by a friend and others in the community. He was skeptical, until he had his own encounter.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"I wasn't really sure if what I saw was real, but after talking with some friends and reading your blog I've decided to tell my story.
Now, keep in mind I live in the small town of Milford, Michigan, and I've heard some bizarre stories. But I wasn't too sure about what they were describing, a tall creature that creeps on four legs until startled, or entering chase, then proceeds to stand on two. "A tall dark figure that looks like a dog?" I thought. "These people must be crazy. Deer can do some weird stuff." My friend recently described a story of an encounter about a year earlier.
My friend, let's say, Sam, went outside to have a smoke around 12 midnight/1 am in the morning. His yard has a hill that slopes down from his circle driveway all the way to a flat area near his basement door. If you walk out of the basement directly in front of you is a pond, and to the left is a shed they used to use. At first he noticed nothing. But as he looked closer he noticed a dark figure on all fours. He took out his cell phone and shined his flashlight on the creature.
To his surprise the thing stood up on two legs, screeched at him, then ran off into the woods. He told us about this encounter the next morning and took us to the spot he saw it. Sure enough, there were dog prints. That wasn't really unusual though, because he lives next to a subdivision and we've already helped his neighbors find their dogs about three times since they've moved in, so we shrugged it off. He then brought me into the woods where the creature ran into, and there was clearly a path that, something, took to get through. As much as Sam tried to convince me, I still thought it was a deer. That's until recently.
Then on December 24th, 2014, I went for a drive to go to Wal-Mart to pick up some beer just to relax and hang out with friends. Everything was perfectly fine, the moon was out so you could see just a little bit, and there was no snow or rain, just a little dampness on the road from a previous rainfall about an hour beforehand.
I was on my way back to my house and driving up a curvy hilled road up to the top of the hill, the only one in my subdivision, and I noticed something in my neighbor's yard. Now, I see deer in the subdivision all the time and I've actually hit one on one occasion, so I decided to slow down. This thing was definitely the same size as a deer, so I didn't have any second thoughts. That is, until I got close and it ran in front of my car.
Now, normally when deer run in front of your car they either freeze or run right by, and there are normally two or three of them. This was a single case, and when it ran across the road, albeit on four legs, it didn't run the same as a deer! When it ran it didn't lift its head, it had it low to the ground and looked like it was sniffing something. It then lifted its head and looked, more like glared, at me and bolted off to my right, but not before, shortly after, stopping right out of my view.
I could still see the figure standing there, but I couldn't make out what it was. All I could see was it standing on its hind legs and what looked like staring at me. I kept trying to get my eyes to adjust from the bright of my headlights to the dark of the side of the road, but it just wouldn't happen. When I tried to turn my car around so I could shine my headlights at it, it bolted down the hill and into the woods; all while staying on two legs.
I still remember the face that I saw when the thing glared at me. It looked like a wolf, but was the size of a buck! That was the scariest moment of my life, and I have never seen anything like that before! I've Googled some information about it and I found something about the Michigan Dogman, but I don't want to be classified as one of the crazies. I can still see it standing on its hind legs looking at me in the dark." GG
