Possible Bigfoot Disrupts Stargazer at Huntington Lake, California

A Fresno County, California man is outside stargazing when he hears forceful stomping and crashing sounds coming from the woods. He yells out and hears a very loud exhale in return.
The following account was part of a group of sightings reported to a colleague several years ago:
"I live and work at a mountain resort right across from Huntington Lake in Fresno County, CA. The Delta Aquarid meteor shower peaked July 28-29th so on the 29th I went out to a nice big gravel parking lot, laid down a furniture pad and a pillow and watched the meteor shower. The parking lot is oblong stretching into the forest. I went right about into the middle of it and got comfy. It was about 11:30 pm when I went outside.
I tuned into the forest around me as I was watching the stars. I am very into the outdoors and enjoy listening to the forest. I heard deer, and owls, and bats and all kinds of normal night time forest sounds. I was really keeping my ears out for bears though, because we've had them in the area and while I'm not too worried about black bears, they have been getting into our trash and things and I didn't want to come up on one that wasn't afraid of me.
I sat completely silently in the parking lot for approximately 45 minutes. I make that estimation because when I went inside it was close to 12:30 am. I didn't keep my phone on me because the light would disrupt my eyes adjustment to the sky and I was close enough to the house that I wasn't worried about calling anyone (as if I could even get signal).
After about 45 minutes of silent observation I heard loud stomping through the woods. I thought it was a person or two people. It certainly didn't sound like any kind of quadruped though. It was very close to the edge where the forest meets the parking lot. I thought it was human and assumed it seemed so loud because it was so silent outside. I hollered "Hello?" and heard a very loud, sharp, exhaling type of sound. Kind of like the sound of a bull huffing. And then very fast movement away and slightly along the edge of the adjoining parking lot, veering deeper into the woods. The crashing sound was punctuated by that sharp exhale. It freaked me out a bit because it was moving so fast. There was absolutely no galloping type of movement. There was no light even when it was very close to the edge, which makes me certain it wasn't human. It was a moonless night (or very close to, I can't remember exactly, only that it was perfect for stargazing).
I thought it was a bear honestly, but I thought it was really weird that it was so loud and that there wasn't a galloping type of sound despite moving so quickly. I also thought the exhaling sound was strange as I'd never heard a bear make anything like that. But bear was the only thing I could think of being so loud and moving so quickly. Bears are usually pretty stealthy. My folks visited me from out of town and commented on the Sasquatch mural on the 168 going through Shaver Lake and I had a "WTF" connecting the dots moment, thinking about the "stuffed Sasquatch" in Ken's Market. Tonight I decided to look it up and it seems like there's a lot of reports in the area. I don't know what I heard and I could easily be wrong about what it was. All I know is I'll be watching the Perseid meteor shower from a lot closer to my house tonight. That's for sure." FH
