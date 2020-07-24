My 'El Chupacabras' Encounter in Guavate, Puerto Rico

A teen boy, who is visiting his family in Guavate, Puerto Rico, has a horrifying encounter with what he called an 'El Chupacabras.' Do these entities actually exist?
The following account was referred to me by a third party:
"In 2003 I was visiting my family in Puerto Rico for the Summer. I was 13 years old at the time (I am currently 26). I don't remember exactly what day it was, but it was shortly before the end of the vacation. As I recall it was around the end of June 2003. I was spending the night at my cousin's house, in Guavate, Puerto Rico, watching movies and playing board games. We had the front door wide open, with the storm door shut, so the air could get through the house. At around 1:30 in the morning, my cousin's, my sister, and I were getting tired. My eldest cousin, out of the 2, turned to me and asked me to go shut the front door. I begrudgingly obliged, and I headed to the door to shut it.
The next minute of my life would change me forever. I was a skeptic and didn't believe in anything paranormal, or occult (i.e. Sasquatch, aliens, etc.), until this point. As I went to close the door I caught a whiff of something horrible, one of the worst things I've ever smelled in my life. It was at that point that I decided to look outside. I saw a large figure just 3-4 feet from the door, just off of the porch. The porch was about a foot off of the ground. This creature was taller than me; I was 4'9" at that time. It was at least 2-3 inches taller than me, and it was on all fours. Although it looked as if it was capable of standing on its hind legs. The creature was greyish green in color with dark, thick hair covering most of its body. As the hair got closer to the crown of its head, it got thicker and more coarse. It was almost like porcupine quills, and came to a messy point. It's front limbs were spindly, almost the same size as mine, but much longer with 3 fingers. Its hind legs were like those of a grown man, and slightly toned. From what I could see in that 1 minute, its hind limbs seemed to only have two digits. It's head was bulbous, and apart from the thick hair at the crown, was only covered in very thin, lighter colored hairs. Its mouth was like that of a cross between a chimpanzee and dog. Its lips were like a chimp's, but the mouth came to a small point like a dogs. I could see 2 rather large fangs protruding from its mouth, which was slightly agape.
The most haunting thing about this creature's appearance though were its large oval-shaped eyes. They were about the size of large oranges, but with an oval shape. They were an insane amber color and shone like nothing I've ever seen, yet they seemed almost empty and dull at the same time. I could hear it breathing, fairly softly, but gurgly at the same time. I was frozen in place for what seemed like forever, but it couldn't have been longer than a minute because I remember my cousin saying "That was fast!" Once I snapped back to reality I slammed the door shut and locked it. At that moment I ran off and I could hear it start to move outside in the gravel of the lawn. I then heard the bushes rustle. I went straight to my cousins and sister, panicked, telling them what I saw. None of them believe me in the slightest. They would soon change their minds, as in the near future they themselves would have experiences similar to mine, with different entities.
As I stated before, up until I saw this creature, I was absolutely sure that nothing existed out there. In my mind there were no cryptids, or aliens, or even ghosts and demons. Those things didn't exist and were bullshit to me. Then I had this encounter, no longer than a minute, and my whole life changed. I was now a believer. I want to try to find others who have seen this creature, or creatures that bare a striking resemblance. I want to know just what the hell I saw, and if anyone else had had an encounter as close as mine with the same entity, or at least, one of its kind. I strongly believe that there are more than one of these in the world. As I previously stated, I don't know what it was, but I often refer to it as the infamous "El Chupacabras," only for lack of a better creature to call it. I can't think of anything else, that to my knowledge, fits this creature. So, therefore that's what I will call it for now." SS
NOTE: the 'El Chupacabras' phenomenon is well-known throughout Puerto Rico. Several other Latin American countries claim to have the same cryptid in their midst. Whatever this entity is, I believe that there may be a interdimensional (possibly alien) aspect to it. Lon
