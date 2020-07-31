Multiple Bigfoot Encounters in North Alabama

A reader in north Alabama describes his encounters with several different Bigfoot over his lifetime. Apparently, he has more incidents to tell me. I look forward to it.
I recently received the following account:
"Hey Lon. I have lived in north Alabama my entire life. My family told me their stories when I was a child. I am 52 now and have had some of the same experiences. Mom told me her story of when she was growing up.
There are 3 huge caves inside Bankhead National Forest just behind my aunt's old home off CR93. All of the kids would go down to play in the creek and an adult or 2 would sometimes accompany them. Mom said one day as they were there she looked up and saw a large hairy man staring at her from a distance. He let out what she described as a low moan and walked off. The area is a hard hike. The largest cave is like standing on top of a 2 story building with the other 2 smaller. All 3 have waterfalls in wet times.
My 1st encounter was at 18 around the same area. I was headed home about 9 pm when something large and hairy jumped out of the woods onto the road. I stopped dead in my tracks, tires squealing and its hand touched my hood. It looked at me for about 6 seconds and walked away. I sit there for awhile to try and figure out what I saw. I told mom and dad. Mom said I'd seen 'Ole' Bugger.'
My next was in the same forest. I was 21 and hunting squirrel. I heard knocking about 25 yds. ahead of me. I walked slowly to see what it was and saw a small hairy thing beating on an oak. I was about 5 yds. from it and smelled something hard to describe. About the time I got close a twig snapped under my foot. The thing turned around and looked at me. It let out a sharp scream, followed by some very loud screaming howls. I was so scared at what I was hearing that I ran to my truck to leave. I was also having rocks hurled at me from several locations.
When I was 41 I lived in Phil Cambell, Alabama on Rail Splitter Rd. off 243. My dog Buddy went hunting with me behind the house. When we got past the pond he froze, ears down and tail tucked under him. He was a half Lab and German Shepard mix. I took a step forward and he ran up the hill to my right. He kept the same composure but was wagging his head as if to tell me get over here. As I took a step to him a huge rock came through the trees about 10 or 12 ft. above my head between me and him. Buddy left me in the woods.
I am living in Colbert County now on 2 acres outside the City limits of Littleville. It's wooded area. I was looking for my chickens that were usually on the front porch at noon. I walked out the front door and went around the right side of the house. Something told me to be quiet. I went to the backyard to the shed and as I went around the left side of it I looked out at the end of a 1/2 acre garden spot at the tree line I saw a tall tannish orange figure looking up and down the tree line. I watched it walk away across the garden into the woods to my right. It was at least 8 ft tall. I have more to tell but there way to many to fit in 1 email." DB
