Katzo-Wan: My Friend From Beyond The Stars

A young small town girl from Quebec states that she had a friend from the Pleiades star cluster. She told her mother and grandmother, and showed them the location of the star. Many years later, she believes that these close encounters affected her life.
I recently received the following account:
“When I was young, I had this 'imaginary' friend that yet I never saw and couldn’t describe her physical appearance. I said she lived in space.
One night, my grandma and mother asked me to show them where she lived. I then walked to the bathroom and pointed at the window to then show them Pleiades and said the word. I was four years old at the time. I pointed, I believe, to one of the brightest star and approximately said “That’s where she lives! She said her home orbited one of the visible suns.” Not something you expect from the mouth of a four year old. Of course, my mother later on told me that her and my grandma checked if that constellation was real and wondered where I got that from. I watched educational programming, but nothing at the time was very scientific.
So, a few months later, they asked me to show them again. I wasn’t in the bathroom, but another window and showed them. At that point, it alarmed my mother and my grandma because it meant I was aware that the Earth rotating around the sun had the “star change places” when looking at the sky. They asked for her name, I approximately said, “The closest to our language would be Katzo-Wan. She said her language is hard to translate to ours.” Some said I had a fertile imagination. I believed them.
When I reached the age of seven or eight, the visiting of this entity stopped. Everyone confirmed it was a fluke and all was just in my head. I grew up, it was around the age of eighteen that I witnessed in the sky along with many other people, a large white (almost blending with the clouds) spacecraft that made no noise and yet could move in many different directions. Drones weren’t accessible back then. So, it was an aircraft of some sort.
A few years later, I am walking with my great-aunt, many trees on each side, all we saw was a triangular shaped aircraft making this heavy and rumbling sound. It was very low in the sky and then, in less than a second, it vanished.
A few years later, I’m thirty years old walking with my husband and twice over our house we saw strange aircrafts hovering above our heads. This time high in the sky, I used my MapSky App that would have indicated any known aircrafts, but those remained unidentifiable.
For the record, I live in the province of Quebec, Canada in a very remote town. I always have. Except for the first incident of seeing a UFO. I don’t know if the things I’ve seen were in any way related to my experience as a child. I don’t know if my obsession with space comes from this “imaginary friend” I had. However, now I’m studying ufology to help me get answers to my questions. I feel quite alone and crazy at times because I feel like no one believes me. However, it happened to me and I hope to one day understand why.” AW
