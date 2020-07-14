Flying Humanoid ('Jeepers Creepers') Observed Twice in South Jersey

2 accounts of similar flying humanoids seen by different witnesses at different locations in southern New Jersey. The description was a familiar one, reminding the witnesses of the 'Jeepers Creepers' film character.
These reports were submitted in July 2015. Was this flying humanoid seen at two different times by different people?:
"I came across your site looking for answers of what my daughter and I seen in the sky and there are similar stories to ours. I am from Cherry Hill, NJ and approximately two years ago to this day my daughter and I were riding our bikes. It was bright that night due to a full moon. Not many clouds in the sky but a few that would once in a while make the night darker.
We stopped by a friend's house. Her and her two daughters came out and we were all just talking. I happened to look up in the sky and there's this flying long human shaped thing with a wing span approx 7-8 feet wide. It reminded me of the movie 'Jeepers Creepers.' My mouth just kind of opened and I was speechless and pointing as it went behind the cloud near the moon. I told them what I had just witnessed. Everyone kind of giggled and I told them it did not come out of the cloud yet to keep looking. Well to our eyes it appeared again. My daughter just stood there watching it repeating herself 'mom what is that?' I know she had that same hard-to-swallow feeling I did, while my friend's two girls ran inside screaming. We watched as it flapped and soared near the moon till it disappeared into the clouds again and never came out.
I know what I had seen that night, but wouldn't know what to call it except a flying human-like creature. An experience I would never take back and when I hear others, I really want to believe they had seen the same thing I had. My daughter to this day (now 14) feels there is so much out there we really don't know much about. What is myth and what is real? A night we will never forget and keeping herself busy researching the Jersey Devil to Mothman and Slenderman. It's out there!" S7
NOTE: Because of the distance, the wingspan could have easily surpassed 7-8 ft. Very interesting multiple witness sighting. The description of the being was similar to the 'Night Stalker' from The 'Night Stalker': Terrible Being Torments Family. The witnesses in that incident also referred to the character in 'Jeepers Creepers.' Lon
I received the following information in response to the account above:
"Lon, I lived approximately one hour outside of Cherry Hill, NJ and while on my way to my now wife's home to visit as the sun was just going down, my best friend at the time was driving as we were all going to hang out. I was listening to music and looking out the passenger side window just enjoying the woodlands as I like to do often. As we approached an opening on the side of the road for the power line towers I seen a lanky-humanoid-looking creature with huge black wings flying up into the clearing.
The event shocked both myself and my best friend at the time who was driving so much that we decided to turn around and try to get an even better look at it. By the time we had returned to that spot however there was no sight of it. He and I have never really spoken about this with anyone for fear of ridicule, but the instant I saw this on your site, I felt I needed to give that mother and daughter a piece of mind. They aren't crazy, and I know what I have seen. I have lived in the woods of NJ almost my entire life, and have seen almost all of the natural wildlife that occurs within it and this was not one of them. Here is the google-maps-street-view of approx where this happened (Landis Ave. in Buena Vista Township, New Jersey)
The sun was just going down so there was still some light shining down in this area. Very bizarre creature, whatever it was." SS
NOTE: This location is further south and not far from the Pine Barrens, an area known for various cryptid sightings. Please feel free to forward any similar accounts. Lon
