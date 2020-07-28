Cow-Sized 'Hyena' Cryptid Observed Near Shippensburg, Pennsylvania

A south central Pennsylvania waste hauler recently observed an unknown cow-sized hyena-like cryptid at approximately 3 am during his route near Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.
The following account was recently sent to me:
"Around 3 am on July 14, 2020 I had my first close cryptid sighting. I'm writing to you and the community to see if anyone else has seen or heard anything the likes of what I saw today. Now I'm a Waste hauler (trashman). I start my days very early everyday. So the majority of my work day takes place in the wee hours of the day.
I live in south central Pennsylvania and have resided there nearly my whole life. My place if employment is in the College town of Shippensburg. My job sits on outlying area of Shippensburg. A lot of these areas are surrounded by vast farmlands and open fields. Well, this morning while traveling to the start of my route I turned down one of the MANY roads surrounded by fields. It was a half crescent moon so there was plenty of light to see in the darkness. As I rounded my turn I saw what looked like a cow lying in an open field. But this field had no fences or wire to keep livestock in. And it was only one. I found this very odd as I'm looking at the broad shoulders of what I thought was a cow. So I broke out my high power mag light to brighten up what I was looking at. When my beam hit this animal, it rose up from the ground in a slow lumbering and purposeful action. As it came up on all 4's the creature stood about 5 to 6 feet tall at it shoulder blades. I'm my truck I'm elevated and I sit about that high from the ground. The creature was about 30 feet from me and I know if I stood toe to toe with it, its head would be taller than I, and I'm 6 foot.
Now at this moment the back of this creature is still facing me. It then turned its head into my light and the lens flare off its eyes were a yellow green color. And eyes facing FORWARD. This was a predatory creature. Not a damn cow! At that moment heat and cold wash over my body and I feel real genuine life threatening fear take over. I don't move. Sitting the middle of the road knowing I'm low on the pecking order of the food chain at this moment. It continues to measure me for what felt forever and it suddenly turned its head, and tore off faster than I could know. My pathetic guess is about 30 to 40 mph as it darted away. And after all this, the only thing I could think was that it was some for of giant hyena. The most terrifying real life creature I've ever witnessed and it was gone so fast.
Its been on my mind all day and I had to share this experience. I always listened to your show or others and hear about people and their sightings, feeling a way, wishing for my experience. And as of this morning, I really wish I didn't get my turn. Not like that, not feeling so vulnerable. Like it was starting at its next meal. I hope there are others that may have seen or heard of what I saw, that light can be she'd on the topic. Especially for my area. I work in that darkness all the time. Now I'm looking over my shoulder." VR
NOTE: we are in the process of interviewing the witness and plan to send investigators to the area. Lon
