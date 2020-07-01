Bigfoot Sightings in Shasta County, California Acknowledged by U.S. Forestry Service Ranger

A Shasta County, California resident had a recent encounter with a 7-8 foot tall Bigfoot. A U.S. Forestry Service ranger acknowledged previous reports of a Bigfoot in the same area.
I recently had a conversation with a Shasta County, California resident 'LB' who had an encounter with a Bigfoot near Anderson. This incident occurred this past spring on a rural road east of Anderson.
LB was driving home from work at approximately 2:45 PM local time when she noticed movement in the trees to her right. Suddenly a 7-8 foot tall Bigfoot stepped out in front of her vehicle, so close that she had to veer right to avoid hitting it. She states that the creature cleared the rural road in 2 steps, following a game trail to her left. She had traveled another 50 feet or so beyond the point of the encounter, stopped the vehicle and backed up in order to see where the creature had gone. LB says that there is a stone quarry near the area.
She described the Bigfoot has barrel-chested with thick dark brown hair. LB didn't get a very good look at the face.
When she arrived home, she told her husband of the encounter. He suggested she contact the local U.S. Forestry Service in Redding. LB was hesitant to do this, but eventually called. She mentioned her sighting to the person who answered the call. She was told that the Forestry Service doesn't not investigate the sighting officially, but there was a 'woman' there who she could talk to. It turns out that this woman was a local service ranger.
LB described the encounter and the location. The ranger told LB that she must have seen the 'Squatch' that had been reported to her on several occasions. In fact, the ranger knew the exact trail in which this Bigfoot was seen on. When LB told me that a U.S. Forestry Service ranger had acknowledged the presence of a Bigfoot, I was somewhat surprised but not totally shocked.
It has been our experience here in Pennsylvania that no cryptid reports would be acknowledged 'officially' by the PA State Game Commission. But there are certain individual employees of the commission who would privately confirm sightings. That seems to be the case in the Mt. Shasta region of California as well.
I will continue to follow up on this incident and post any further information. Lon
Facebook event announcement: Marc & Bill Fuller - Creators of 'Beyond Explanation' - Arcane Radio
If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon
PLEASE NOTE: In the not so distant future, the Arcane Radio YouTube uploads will be moved over to the 'Beyond Explanation' channel. You may want to subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation' so that you don't miss an episode. Thanks.
Click Here For Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
A review of 'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' by Linda Godfrey
SUGGESTED LINKS
Strange Laredo, TX: Baby Mothman?
Tall Smelly Humanoid Encountered in Scotland
The Flying Triangles: UFOs That Are Nothing New
A Strange Monster: A Vivid Vision or a Bizarre Dream?
White Figure Behind the Old Oak Tree
Subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation': Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved