Bigfoot Encounters: Violently Shaking Tree / Blocking Path on Appalachian Trail

2 different Bigfoot encounters by witnesses in Washington and Georgia. A Bigfoot observed violently shaking a tree and then a Lemur-faced Sasquatch blocking the path along the Appalachian Trail.
I recently came across the following accounts:
"Was looking at mountains on Peakbagger mid-August. Decided to climb a rather large mountain near Springer, Georgia, the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail. To get to said mountain, you have to take an approach trail, and then start bushwhacking into the woods for about an hour. Time was about 7 am, light rain, and I'm half asleep after sleeping in the wooden shelter all night barely getting a wink. The forest floor is soaking wet. I'm trying to conserve energy by following a game trail as it gets steeper and thicker.
About halfway up, I see but do not register something whitish grey looking at me from between two trees, out of the corner of my eye about 40 feet away. I look down, watching my step, look up, and see an adult Sasquatch blocking my path directly in front of me. To give you an estimate of the size, the buckberry was chest high and I am 6 feet 4" tall. Same vegetation, 20 feet away. It came up to his mid thigh. Face reminded me of a lemur, it was quite different from what you may expect. I looked him right in the eye, confused. He bolted to my right very quick and silently before I finished taking another step to stop. Disappeared into the early morning fog." TC
-----
"I was at an old camping spot with my mom in Mason County, Washington. There is a lake there where people like to party. There is a big cleared out area for parking on the lake. The other side of the lake it densely wooded with tall skinny trees. The bottom half of the trees are bare. After hanging out the night before and meeting people, my mom and I made a bed in the back of her truck. People often stay there overnight to avoid drinking and driving. There was probably 6 people in total staying in the cleared area overnight.
I woke up at the break of dawn to relieve myself. I was the only on up. After doing my business I noticed some noise from the other side of the lake. There is nothing on that side besides an old abandoned kids camp and very thick woods. I immediately recognized the sound as wood knocking. I sat on the bank of the lake and watched and listened for awhile. More wood knocks. Then woops. Then faint screeching/yelling. One of the huge trees started shaking violently. I looked down to the bottom of the tree and there he was. A dark little figure freaking out. He seemed pissed. Jumping up and down, running back and forth shaking trees. Hootin and hollerin. Did he know that I was watching him? I don't know. But I knew what it was. This was back in the day when I had a crappy flip phone that only took potato pictures. So I knew it was useless. If I could barely see him I knew the phone wouldn't.
I sat watching him for awhile. Then I got scared. He was so pissed off that I was there presumably. Nothing was stopping him from walking around the lake to my location. So I went back to the truck and this time I laid back down in the cab instead of the bed with my mom. With a blanket over my head hoping someone else would be awake soon. I didn't tell my mom. In fact I had grown up in that area and played in those woods my whole childhood and never had any experiences. Not until I moved to the other side of the sound when I was older did I start having encounters." EU
