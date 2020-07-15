Bigfoot Encounter Shocks Driver Near Big Lake, Arizona

An Arizona resident encounters a Bigfoot while driving home from the Big Lake Recreation Area. He is startled by the size of this creature, questioning if what he observed was real.
I received a telephone call today from the witness 'AB' who had an encounter with a large Bigfoot the night before.
On July 14, 2020 at approximately 11:30 pm local time, AB was traveling in his off-road Jeep with his full high beams on. He was driving along Forest Road 249 from the Big Lake Recreation Area (Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests) toward his home in Springerville in east central Arizona. This area has ponderosa pines, smaller evergreens and spindly aspens that dominate the roadside as you wind your way into the forest. He was driving at a moderate speed since you always had to be on the lookout for elk running onto the road. He had spent the day with several of his friends at Big Lake, but did not indulge in drink since he knew he had to drive back home that night.
AB is a military veteran with several tours of duty. He has been in the outdoors all his life and knew this area well. At least, that is what he thought.
He was driving towards home, just a few miles out of Big Lake. He had his drivers side window wide open and was playing music fairly loud. Suddenly, a large bipedal creature steps out onto the roadway and stops about 100 feet or so, facing AB. The lights of the Jeep fully illuminate the creature, as AB can hardly believe his eyes. The biped was 7 1/2-8 foot in height, very broad and muscular with dark brown hair covering the entire body. The hair was quite long from the head and draped over the face. It stood there for about 10 seconds or so, then quickly took off towards the aspen trees that lined the road. AB was amazed at the speed of this creature, which he estimates was anywhere from 400-450 lbs.
AB didn't want anything to do with this creature and hit the gas. By then he noticed a pungent odor which he described as a mix of sulphur, skunk and deep musk. The music was now off, and he heard a high pitched wailing that seemed to get louder. He was afraid that the creature was heading back in his direction. He accelerated and continued towards home.
AB called me this morning after spending the remainder of the previous night wondering what he had seen. He was very nervous and questioned me about the possibility of a Bigfoot in his area. I assured him that he was in an area that has a history of Bigfoot encounters. Now he wonders if he should ever go into the wilderness again. He was totally terrified by the beast.
NOTE: I believe AB had interfered with the Bigfoot while it was hunting. This area is loaded with game. BTW, this is the general area where Travis Walton had his UFO close encounter and abduction. Lon
Facebook event announcement: Timothy Renner / Joshua Cutchin - 'Where the Footprints End: High Strangeness and the Bigfoot Phenomenon' - Arcane Radio
If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon
PLEASE NOTE: The Arcane Radio YouTube uploads are being moved to the 'Beyond Explanation' channel. You may want to subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation' so that you don't miss an episode. Thanks.
Click Here For Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
A review of 'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' by Linda Godfrey
SUGGESTED LINKS
Shapeshifting 'Deer Women'
2011 'Mothman' Encounter Near Bradshaw, WV
Cruise Ship USO - Key West, Florida
The Dangers of Flying Monsters: “Psychic Backlash”
Looking Back at a Strange Creature in an English Lake
Subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation': Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved