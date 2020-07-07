7 ft Black Haired Biped Encountered in Leakesville, Mississippi

A teen experiences an encounter with a 7 ft biped with long black hair with 2 white stripes extending down it's back. This occurred in Leakesville, Mississippi approximately 15 years ago.
I recently found the following account on social media:
"It's been years since this encounter. I am a 28 year old male now residing in Georgia, but at the time of the story I was about 13 in south Mississippi (Leakesville) where this took place.
So many years ago, my parents had gotten divorced. When my parents split, my dad moved in with my grandmother along with my younger brother in Mississippi. My mom had moved across state line to Alabama. No more than 40 miles apart. I decided to move in with my mom but visited my dad every weekend because they agreed upon joint custody. Now where my dad and my grandmother lived, that road had a lot of relatives of ours living down the road. Now from beginning of the road to the end is about 15 or 20 miles, but our relatives lived starting with us at the beginning and the last relative of our family lived about 2 miles deep of that same road. Pretty much, the first 2 miles of this road, I knew it and had family on either side. So riding bikes or walking was very common for us kids at the time. Also not much to worry about getting abducted due to the relatives. My last relative of this 2 mile stretch was by far my favorite to visit at this part of my life. My aunt and uncle lived there along with my cousin whom was only 3 years older than me. My cousin and I were close. I mean so close, everytime I'd visit my dad I'd get there, visit for about 30 minutes and then walk or ride my bike to my cousin's for the duration of that weekend. I adored him and my aunt and uncle. We were big into Pokémon, YuGiOh, World Online. I mean anything popping in the early 2000's, we had a slice of it. Sorry for the rambling, just painting the picture.
So I get to my dad's on a Saturday morning, hang out for about 30 minutes and decided to ring up my cousin. Mind you it's summer transitioning to autumn. To which of course he's home. I get permission and start my trek. Alone, mind you. I can't remember why I didn't have my bike but I remember it not being there. As I start walking, clouds get gray and it begins to drizzle/sprinkle. I'm not to worried about it because I'm half way there already and my clothes shouldn't get soaked due to this. As I pass a relative's home and before I get to my cousin's, there's this long curve that swings right. Once directly center of this curve, it's nothing but trees and dense brush on both sides with no houses in sight. Again, if center, to your left before the brush thickens, there's a small patch of grass about 3 to 4 ft high.
I'm walking and get to this curve. As I get to the center of the curve, the rain gets a bit heavier. As the rain hits the pavement, I'm tightening my shirt collar around my neck to help keep dry. As I'm doing so, I start hear rustling in the small patch of grass to my left. Thinking it just could be a deer, I turn left and see it. It was big, tall, humanoid like creature. It had its back to me walking oddly/slowly into the woods. It was about 7 foot tall and approximately 30 feet away from me. I f*cking froze. I just stared at it. It was completely engulfed with hair, black hair and down its back on the left and right side had a thin white vertical line running down both sides. Now this is going to sound stupid but it looked like a 7 ft tall, stand on two leg skunk with no tail. As soon as it got to the wood line, I booked it. I remember running on the center yellow lines of the road the help make my escape more quiet and the rain helped with that as well.
As I escaped the curve and it straightened out, I could see my cousin's place and I didnt stop running until I reached the house. I tried to tell my cousin about it and my family, but everyone just wrote me off. I mean, I was only 13 and no proof. I didn't have a cellphone during this time and if they did, we couldn't afford it. So no one believed me. I never walked down that road again. Now that I'm older and moved out of state, about twice a year I go down and visit some family around that very road and everytime I pass that curve, I look to see if I can see it again." GD
The witness added this follow up information to a question:
"It had long limbs to its thighs, but a little large but not muscular. More of an ape head, but didn't see its face or ears or muzzle. It was so thick in hair I can't recall seeing a buttocks. It for sure stood upright but again, I only saw the backside. Legs were long and large too. It had a good size stride if it wanted to lunge or run. There were 2 stripes, one on the left shoulder blade and right. Both parallel running vertically to about mid thigh. Most bizarre, yet terrifying experience I've had." GD
