Winged Humanoid Seen Flying Through Franklin Park, Illinois Alley

During the early summer of 2019, a Franklin Park, Illinois (Chicago suburb) resident observes a large winged humanoid flying through the alley behind his home.
I recently received the following information from a witness 'EV' who observed, what he stated as, a winged humanoid in the alley behind his house in Franklin Park, IL.
On an early summer night in 2019 between 10 pm to midnight, EV was at his kitchen sink looking out the window, which overlooks his backyard and alley beyond that. He is facing west. Along the utility lines in the alley, he saw what looked like a large, dark man-sized bat-bird 'thing' gliding along the power lines. It went pretty quick, didn't stop, and he didn't see it again.
When he volunteered this info, his wife rolled her eyes and laughed, which is partly why he didn't really want to admit it. His wife and sister-in-law both think it's hysterical, but it was suggested to him by his brother-in-law that his sighting be documented somewhere. He brought it up not long after it occurred but didn't dwell on it much. But after finding and looking at the Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map, it seemed to him that the sighting and location should be noted. His house with the alley, where it was spotted (without giving away the exact location for his privacy), is in Franklin Park, IL between Minneapolis Ave. and Belmont Ave. (East and West) and Elder Ln. and Hawthorne St (North and South).
The sighting was quite fleeting, but what impressed EV was the size of the winged being. It was much too large to be any bird known in the area and it had a human-like form to the body. This location is less than one mile southeast of O'Hare International Airport. The witness was reluctant, but willing, to discuss his experience. Lon
NOTE: In the late Summer of 2011, reports of Mothman-like flying humanoids began to surface in the city of Chicago. After three brief sightings, there were no further accounts. Then unexpectedly in early 2017, a smattering of encounters emerged from different locations throughout the Chicago metro area; until the number reached near fifty sightings before the end of the Summer. The currently number of viable sightings reported has reached 105...and it continues. We are determined to find the truth.
Since October 2019, the majority of sightings / encounters have been reported at O'Hare International Airport and the surrounding communities. We need your help.
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area and/or the Lake Michigan region? Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com or at 410-241-5974 - your anonymity and confidentiality is guaranteed. Lon
