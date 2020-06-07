Winged Humanoid Observed & Reported by Airline Pilot at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago

A pilot and co-pilot observe a winged humanoid while taxiing towards the terminal at O'Hare International Airport on the morning of May 31, 2020.
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research investigator Manuel Navarette posted the following report on UFO Clearinghouse:
Date of the sighting: May 31, 2020
Time of the sighting : Approximately 7:30 A.M.
Weather Conditions: Partly cloudy but with a high cloud ceiling. Winds were light.
The original email from the witness:
Good morning,
I wanted to reach out to you in regards to an incident that occurred on the morning of Sunday, May 31, 2020.
A little bit of critical information first, my name is *redacted* and I am a pilot for *redacted*. I was flying into O’Hare International Airport at approximately 7:30 A.M. that morning. As were taxiing off the active runway and toward the terminal, I spotted something out of the corner of my eye. I turned to see a large, black human-like creature fly up and into the sky. I saw this creature for about 4 seconds before he flew up and above the cockpit window and out of sight. I immediately shouted it out to my co-pilot who caught a glimpse of it before it flew out of sight. We were both awestruck by this sighting and it left its dumbfounded.
I radioed the incident to the ATC, who made a note of the incident. The rest of the flight was uneventful and we disembarked our passengers without incident. I brought this incident up amongst colleagues online and was told by several other pilots that they had either seen or heard from others who have seen the exact same thing that we saw.
This is the abbreviated version of this incident but I hope it helped to relay the incident that occurred to me and my co-pilot on that morning and what were saw.
Location of the sighting: O’Hare International Airport - Just off of runway 28R by Terminal 2
Investigators Notes:
I spoke with the witness regarding sighting. He stated that he and his co-pilot had just landed and were in the process of taxiing off the main runway and making their way to the terminal when they had their sighting. When asked, the witness stated that they were flying a Boeing 777-200ER. The witness says something caught his attention from the corner of his eye and that is when he turned to see the winged humanoid. He stated that it was at least six feet tall and solid black and it looks like a thin human with large wings. When asked if the wings were making any movement he stated that they were straight out in what appeared to be a glide configuration.
The witness says that he alerted his co-pilot who is able to see entity for a few seconds before it disappeared above the windows of the airplane. So when you said that he called it in the air traffic control tower and they made note of the incident. I asked the witness to please give a more detailed description asking if he had seen any eyes and if he did what color the witness says the glimpse was fleeting and he said no real details other than human shape with a large wings.
When I asked the pilot about his conversation with his colleagues he stated that pilots do talk to each other using social media and that many of the pilots that he had spoken with had mentioned either seeing this object or had heard stories about the object. He stated that humanoid is a sort of a legend now around O’Hare Airport. When I asked if he could put me in touch with the pilot to corroborate evidence and get reports of other sightings he said he would ask and if something came up it then he would contact me with the information.
I asked the pilot several questions meant to mislead and to give him a chance to change the story but the pilot had stuck with the original sighting details. Further investigation is a necessity for this sighting and it is this investigator's opinion that this is a credible sighting and worthy of follow up.
NOTE: In the late Summer of 2011, reports of Mothman-like flying humanoids began to surface in the city of Chicago. After three brief sightings, there were no further accounts. Then unexpectedly in early 2017, a smattering of encounters emerged from different locations throughout the Chicago metro area; until the number reached near fifty sightings before the end of the Summer. The currently number of viable sightings reported has reached 105...and it continues. We are determined to find the truth.
Since October 2019, the majority of sightings / encounters have been reported at O'Hare International Airport and the surrounding communities. We need your help.
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area and/or the Lake Michigan region? Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com or at 410-241-5974 - your anonymity and confidentiality is guaranteed. Lon
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters - Case List