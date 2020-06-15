Weird Encounters: Rake Humanoid, Human Mimic & Thin Running Being

3 weird encounters with unknown humanoids and entities. One was described as a 'Rake', another as a human mimic and finally a thin running being.
"June 14, 2020 - 2:00 am - I heard dog barking. Went outside to see what the dog was carrying on about. I followed the dog to the edge of the tree line. Sent beam of light into the trees. The dog stayed at edge of trees. Would not move any further. Barked and barked. The light caught eye shine of this Rake that had been starting to climb up a tree. The Rake shrunk back down the tree and into bushes at base of tree. The dog ran off from the trees. I kept hearing The Rake moving around in the concealed bushes. In the looks of this Rake had a sunken eyes with which looked like a skeletons head. Thin body with milky pale white complexion. Looked like a walking skeleton. I stood there for 19 minutes waiting for it to show itself again but it never did." FC
-----
We have long moved from that house but the incidents haunt me till this day. This happened about 10 years ago, I am now 21. We have a small family my mom, my father and I. My father worked from 7 am to 9 pm so he was not home for most part of the day. My mother taught at a local pre-school and was home by 1 pm and I'd come home from school around the same time.
One day I came home from school and called out for my mother but I got no reply. I went into her bedroom and saw her sleeping. I figured she must be tired so I didn't bother her. I made myself a sandwich and went to her room and slept next to her. She started stroking my hair not really saying anything and I fell asleep.
It would have been 30 minutes when I heard my doorbell ring. I got up and saw that my mother was not in bed. I went out and opened the door and saw my mom, still in her work clothes. I was confused and she frantically apologized to me for getting late as one of her students had an incident at school and asked me if I had eaten anything. I was confused but replied that I made myself sandwich. I didn't tell her anything.
A few days passed. It was Saturday so both of my parents were home. We planned to go to the park and I jumped into shower to get ready. I was taking my shower when I heard my bathroom door open. I couldn't see who opened it as shower curtain was blocking my view. I heard my mother's voice. She kept my towel on the stand and I only got glimpses of her hand. She said that we weren't going to the picnic anymore. I was sad. I came out of shower crying and asked my mom why weren't we going to park and she asked me who told me that. i told her that she did and she said she didn't come inside bathroom. After this I'd hear movements around the house and hear a women hum a peculiar tune in my mother's voice, but i knew it wasn't my mom. Luckily we didn't stay in that house long and moved out a month later. I still hear that tune at times but now I don't see anyone." KC
-----
"In November, I was out early morning in my neighborhood with my dog. We were walking our normal route as the night slowly turned to dawn.
About 50 yards away from us, moving left to right was an unnaturally thin being running with the full Forrest Gump arm pump. This thing was running as if the devil and half of hell were after it.
It runs up into a yard and comes to a dead stop at the corner of the house. It blended perfectly against the siding and shutters on the house as this thing was grayish on bottom and dark up top.
The dog and I kept walking, albeit a bit slower, toward this house. I kept my eyes on it and my 70 pound Amstaff mix was showing no signs of fear.
I thought it might be a runner who had to relieve themselves but there was no movement, no breath fog. Perfectly still. Or perhaps a peeping tom?
As we get closer, the figure goes to the back of the house. By the time we get to the house, there's no sign of it.
Oddest thing was there was a heavy frost that morning and absolutely no signs of footprints." NN
