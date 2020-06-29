Tall Bipedal Canine Continuously Seen Around Manistee, Michigan Residence

A Manistee, Michigan resident has seen what seems to be an upright canine on different occasions over the years. He's now afraid that his family is being staked by this creature after a recent sighting.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
I live in the northwestern side of Michigan in Manistee and continue to live in the same home. I was in my mid teens when this originally happened. It was at night. My bed was on one wall with a big window on the opposite side. I was on the first floor of the house, but we live on a hill so it's slanted and still a pretty high window (nine feet off the ground).
Anyway, I woke up one Saturday night feeling really thirsty. It was about two in the morning, and everyone else in my family was asleep. I was about to crawl out of my bed to go to the bathroom just down the hall, when I looked at the window and froze.
At the very bottom of the window, there was a really dark shape. It looked kind of like the top part of a Timber Wolf's head. It was a big thing, with two points that looked like ears on the top. I couldn't make out any other features, so while I was still scared, at first I just thought it was a reflection of something in the room.
Then it moved. You know how dogs twitch their ears and perk them up when they're trying to hear better? That's what this thing did. The two points that I took for ears twitched and then came back into place, and it wasn't a subtle movement at all so I knew it wasn't just a reflection.
So I immediately thought of the 'Dogman' accounts I had heard from our area. I got really scared then, so I did the typical kid thing and pulled the covers over my head and went back to sleep without getting my water.
In the morning, I went outside by the window and noticed disturbed ground - like a man or something on 2 legs had been standing there. No shoe prints, but what looked like elongated wolf prints. There were no marks on the side of the house. The thing that really stumps me is wondering how anything would manage to stay up by a window that's nine feet off the ground in the first place.
After all these years, I have caught a glimpse of a tall biped canine on 2 occasions. The most recent was a few weeks ago, as I was in the yard mowing the grass and saw it moving through the woods. I am terrified that this creature may be stalking the family. Have you heard of a similar encounters in this area? SD
