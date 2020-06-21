Smelly White Humanoid Spooks Campers at Monjeau Lookout Near Ruidoso, NM

3 servicemen are camping at Monjeau Lookout outside of Ruidoso, New Mexico when they encounter an odorous white humanoid that is circling them in the adjoining trees.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"Two of my friends and I used to be stationed at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, TX and we decided a Memorial Day camping weekend would be a good idea; so we took a trip up to Monjeau Peak outside of Ruidoso, NM. We planned to stay for 3 nights, the first two of which were very relaxing. On our first day there when were were deciding where to set up our tent we found loads of bones from various animals, not mounded up or anything like they were collected, just bones all around the campsite. The campsite had 5 places to pitch tents over about 300 square meters. We decided to pitch our tents on the highest point at the campsite, about 30-40 feet higher elevation than the parking lot.
On the third night, it was well after sunset when all noise from the woods died out. I'm not sure how long it was silent before me and my friends broached the subject. But it wasn't long after that that the hair on the back of my neck started to stand, followed by goosebumps all over. I could see my friends starting to get jittery and from one of the other campsites we heard their two dogs going absolutely ape sh*t. These were very relaxed and happy dogs for the last two days. We had also made decent acquaintances with the couple who had the dogs and they had lunch with us on day two. The other 2 groups that were camping at the same time had gone silent as well.
The car was about 60m from our campsite and we unanimously decided to go get our guns (AR-15's and 9mm pistols). On our way back we started to smell a rotting, fetid stench. I don't know if anyone has ever had to burn feces before, but it smelled like that mixed with death. It was cloying and felt like it was almost physical it was so strong. We got back to our campsite, and decided to post guard all through the night. One man up and two asleep, or at least resting. I volunteered for the first shift because I knew I wasn't getting any rest at all.
We had plenty of firewood for the night, especially because we were leaving the next morning. I kept the fire blazing as much as I could because I figured that if it was some sort of animal it wouldn't be too interested in messing with me. I kept my back to the fire so I could maintain good night vision. The forest to the southwest of our campsite was pretty burnt out, but what you cant see very well is the elevation change. Once you got into the tree line it was very steep, not impassable by any means; but not somewhere you need to be walking at night. Behind the trees I notice a stark white shape. I shouldered my rifle and it didn't move at all.
I assumed it was a tree partially hidden tree behind another one. I started scanning the treeline with a flashlight because I felt the stench was stronger than it was before. As my beam passed over what I thought was the obscured tree I saw eye shine from the white shape, as soon as I registered what I was seeing it disappeared behind the tree. I debated investigating but instead just roused my friends, and we scanned together. When my shift ended I took off my rain fly on my tent so I could see out if needed. I didn't see anything on my next shift, just the smell.
In the morning, just before dawn broke the smell seemed to recede but only so much, almost like it left a scent as a warning was the impression that I got. We broke camp and started packing up. About halfway through our breakdown we saw the other three groups packing up as well. I went over and talked to the couple with the dogs, asking them if they saw anything last night, or if their dogs calmed down after the barking stopped. They told me that even when they stopped barking the dogs didn't sleep. They spent the night whining and growling in the direction of the hill to the southwest." CE
If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon
Click Here For Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
A review of 'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' by Linda Godfrey
SUGGESTED LINKS
The Elizabeth Lake Devil
The Willard Library
The Wollaton Park Driving Gnomes
Betty and Barney Hill, an “Alien Abduction,” and MK-ULTRA
Winery from Famous Biblical ‘Karma is a Bitch’ Story Possibly Discovered in Israel
Subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation': Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved