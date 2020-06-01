Scary Encounters: Bigfoot in Cave - Ouija Creature - Voices From Hell

3 accounts from different witnesses - encountering a Bigfoot in a cave, Ouija manifesting black creature and bizarre voices from the void!
“My sister and I were in a cave where the smell was disgusting. When we went to leave, there was this big reddish thing standing against the wall. Now I know it was a Bigfoot. I was 6 or 7, my sister was about 4. We were really scared, but let me tell you, this “It” did not hurt us. It didn't say anything, it just looked at us. It was covered with hair except for the face. I think it knew we were scared. We walked past it and it did not follow us. I am telling everyone I think it is a sin to kill one of these. There is something about them that is not fully animal. We have never told anyone about this. Another thing, we did not get sick, and we were so close to it that it could have put its hand out and grabbed us.” CS
-----
“My ex-husband told me when he was a teenager him and his buddies were playing with a Ouija board and they had a lot of very strange things happen. Anyway, the parents came home and freaked out because of a bunch of damage had been done, so they kicked all these terrified kids out. On their way home, a black cloaked creature was following them and peeking at them from in front of parked cars. My ex also said this creature was only about 3 feet tall and followed them all to another friend's home. He ended up getting picked up by his parents. I believe him without a doubt because when our kids wanted to play with a Ouija board, he flat out refused to let them. Then he told his story.” LG
-----
“I once heard A hoard of voices thing go through my house. It was around 2006 or 2007. I was laying in bed late at night, couldn't sleep well, but was almost asleep when I heard what sounded like human voices moaning and in agony and despair and what sounded like demons chanting in deep voices that reminded me of the wicked witches' soldiers in the 'Wizard of Oz'. It wasn't very loud though. It was muffled sounding or like it was behind a veil but it started in my bedroom and just drifted through the house like they were "passing through". It sounded like people in Hell to me. And still, to this day I will hear voices in my electric fan sometimes. I run a fan at night because the white noise helps me sleep and sometimes I hear voices and what sounds like a radio playing off key music. I always pray and it goes away after a few minutes. I've had some other very strange occurrences since living here for the past 16 years.” RD
If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon
Click Here For Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
A review of 'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' by Linda Godfrey
SUGGESTED LINKS
Hinsdale House Terror
'Superman' Remains In Benedict Canyon
UFOs Seen During the Historic SpaceX Launch
UFO Researchers and Mysterious Deaths
Murdered by Umbrella: Death in London
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
Hinsdale House Terror
'Superman' Remains In Benedict Canyon
UFOs Seen During the Historic SpaceX Launch
UFO Researchers and Mysterious Deaths
Murdered by Umbrella: Death in London
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved