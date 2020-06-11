Scary Bigfoot Encounters: Salt Creek Monster in Lincoln, Illinois / Devouring Roadkill in Texas

2 different terrifying encounters with a Bigfoot. One was scary incident with the Salt Creek Monster in Lincoln, Illinois and the other by a truck driving who approached a Bigfoot eating roadkill in southern Texas.
I recently found the following accounts:
"I live near Lincoln, Illinois, which is located in Central Illinois. It is 30 miles from the state capital, Springfield and 35 miles each from Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, and Decatur. It has a population of about 12,000. I am now 50 yrs. old, but when I was a little boy, me and my family had an encounter with The Salt Creek Monster. If you live in central Illinois that is pronounced crick not creek.
At that time we lived out in the country less than 1/4 of a mile from Salt Creek. This was 2 miles outside an extremely small little village, Kenney, Illinois. My Mother witnessed it cross the road right before the bridge that crossed Salt Creek. My brothers, had been down there night fishing, and placing out "night lines." My Mom drove down to the bridge to get the boys and tell them to get back up to the house. It was almost 10 pm and they weren't going to be allowed to stay out there all night. One of my brothers told my Mom they had seen "Bigfoot". Her, not believing them told them, "well, you 2 boys get in the car, and come on home." They told her they had to gather their fishing poles, and gear, and to please wait while they got it, and they would walk back up to the house. She agreed, and waited while they did that, and they started back down the road. One of my brothers was on foot, and one on his bike.
As they took off, she drove on towards the bridge to turn around on a little gravel drive, right before the bridge. She had her driver's side window down. As she got to the drive, a horrible smell of garbage, mixed with rotten sewage water, practically "smacked" her in the face through the window. In the headlights a 6' foot tall, man shaped "thing", crossed in the headlights from one side of the road to the other. It was light gray, and completely hair covered. It looked directly at the car as it passed by. She said, she'll never forget those glowing yellow eyes. She said she had the hair on her arms neck, and head all stood on end, and she's never felt that scared since. She turned into the drive, on the right side of the road, and slammed the gear shift into reverse, quickly doing a 3 point turn to go back away from the bridge, and back up the road to the house. As she went toward the house, this "thing" was running down the road.
It was a full moon that night. The boys had been looking back, as they went to see where Mom was, and they saw this huge, muscular, man shaped "thing", running in their direction. They later said they looked back, because this thing must have weighed a lot, because they "felt" it running on the paved country road, before they saw it. My brother, that was on foot was scared so bad, he passed my other brother on his bicycle, running! Mom was freaked out, because it looked like it was going after the boys. She swerved over at the creature, and it jumped off the right side of the road, down 15 feet into the deep ditch and, let out a blood curdling scream.
Everyone got back up to the house, quickly got into the house, and locked all the doors and windows. They later said they could hear it walking around the house. It was "thudding" into the ground, and breathing loudly, as it went by windows. My sister and her best friend were sleeping out in a camper that fit into the bed of a pick-up truck. They heard something walk up to the camper, and circle it 5-6 times. They could hear deep, heavy breathing, and the dog that was scared of NOTHING, under the truck whining. It "slapped the side of the camper, and rattled the door knob. The 2 of those girls stayed completely still, and even held their breath, they were trying to be so quiet. After what seemed like forever, (but in reality was probably 30-40 seconds) they finally heard, whatever it was, (they never looked out any window to see), something "thud" off in the direction of Salt Creek. Some time later, they heard something, off in the distance, in the same direction, they heard the thing, that only moments before had been circling their camper." JM
-----
"A good friend of mine told me this story years ago. He is a the stereotypical old big bad trucker. I've seen some weird stuff with him while driving in south Texas along the border. He never batted an eye. But while telling me this story he had goose bumps and a concerned expression. Which from this guy is about the equivalent of a trembling lip and sh*t stained pants.
I'll tell this story in the first person as he told it to me.
Years ago in the late 90's I was on my way from the house (central Texas) heading to Loredo to pick up a load. It was early morning, around 4 or 5. I had just come off a string of days at home, so I know I wasn't tired.
I am on one of those two lane winding roads in the absolute middle of bum f*ck nowhere, when I see something on the side of the road at the edge of my high beams. At first I just thought it was roadkill, as is usually the case. As I get closer, I see that it is roadkill AND there's someone crouching over the deer carcass. I remember thinking either this guy's taking the antlers as a trophy, or he's f*cking sick. As I got closer still I can now see that's this guys eating the deer. He's pulling chunks of meat from the stomach and bringing them up to his face. At this point he stops mid-motion and looks up at me. Not at my truck, but at me. He/it stands up and that's when I see that its huge, brown, and covered in hair. I remember thinking at this point, 'WTF?' This thing is standing on the tiny shoulder looking at me. By this point, maybe 3 seconds have passed and I'm about to the point in the road he's standing at. I didn't even think of stopping, in fact I'm starting to lay on it and get the hell out of there. As I'm passing it, it's looking at me, again not at the truck. It's looking through the driver's side windshield at me. He obviously has the intelligence to know that there's a driver in here and knows where I'm sitting. As I start to pass him I can still see its head above the hood of an old needle nose Pete. (Old truck design where the hood goes straight out from the windshield, known for being tall and difficult to see around.) This thing is f*cking giant. I remember seeing what looked like human intelligence in its eyes. It scares the crap out of me!" JB