Red Eyed Upright Canine Encountered in Wise River, Montana

A Wise River, Montana resident encounters a 7+ ft red eyed upright canine / dogman cryptid while outside his home one late night in July 2015.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"This incident occurred along the Wise River in Montana (the actual address is 61720 MT Highway 43, Wise River, MT 59762). I lived alone and in this remote location we don’t have cable so the only option is satellite TV. It was a humid summer night in July 2015 at around 11:30 pm and the TV was acting up so I needed to go out and re-adjust the satellite like usual. I took a flashlight and a gun with me. When I went outside it was unusually quiet. (I also purchased an AR due to other “sightings” I’ve had but they weren’t credible enough to chalk it up as a Dogman). It was so silent it was unnerving. I brushed the thought off and went to the dish which is in the corner of my yard. I went to work, making sure all the wires were alright and pointing it to a different angle. Suddenly I heard I small snap of a stick to my left and turned the flashlight to the direction and I saw a creature standing there. I got a good look at it for what seemed like an eternity but was for only about ten seconds. I slowly backed off and ran back to the house and locked all the doors and windows.
The creature was unlike anything I have ever seen before. When I shined the light at it, the first thing I saw was the head. It has cropped ears that pointed upwards. Its snout was narrower than a bears and longer and I could make out large teeth protruding from the jaw. Its eyes were a deep red shade that seemed to reflect off the light I was pointing at it. The body was muscular and huge. It had long arms that appeared to be longer than its legs. Broad shoulders that tapered into a skinnier waist. It was slightly crouched over when I saw it, with one hand wrapped around a small tree. I could make out the legs which looked similar to a dog’s legs, it had obvious hocks. Even with the crouched position, it was about my height which is 6 foot. Standing up to full height this creature could easily be 7.5 feet tall. The fur was black and thicker around the neck and chest and the bottom half significantly less so.
I don’t know if it was aggressive or not. What I know is I had a feeling of dread unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. Was it just observing me or stalking me? For a creature this large is was deceivingly silent. It got within 15 yards of me without me noticing. All I knew was I needed to get out of there and not find out. I don’t live on the property anymore but after the event I never had another face-to-face encounter. But I would hear sounds in the woods I couldn’t explain. They would start off relatively quiet, and work their way up to furious howls/screams then back down to quiet again. I don’t know if this was the same thing because it could be local wildlife." RC
