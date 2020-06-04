Hey folks. I'm quite sure that some of you are not going to agree with this post. If that be the case, then please excuse my statement. But I do hope you will consider my rationalization.
In light of recent nationwide events, along with citizens searching for justice and peace, I believe that the proverbial 'Rubicon' has been crossed. This is not a political declaration or anything related to the actions of any individuals in the public eye. But this is an affirmation that needs to be presented.
It is high time that ALL paranormal groups (ex. UFO reporting agencies, investigative teams, media production companies and other organizations associated with any facet of the supernatural) take responsibility for themselves and others in their midst.
Many of you know that there is a history of racism, misogyny and ignorance embedded in our paranormal culture. We live in a diverse nation with a plethora of traditions and social attitudes. But unfortunately, on occasion, these opinions and prejudices go beyond respectable behavior. When non-enthusiasts and skeptics take this conduct into account, then the prevailing attitude is 'one bad apple spoils the whole bunch.' As a result, the genre and those within it are labeled as absurd and unworthy of consideration.
I only ask, for myself and other associates, that all individuals consider their words and actions. Like any diverse body, there are going to be disagreements. That's expected among free-thinkers. But I do hope that we can all agree that discrimination, in any form, is not welcomed in the paranormal community. Thanks for your consideration. Lon
Thursday, June 04, 2020
Racism & Misogyny Are Not Welcomed In The Paranormal!
