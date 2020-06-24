Possible Bigfoot Encounter at Panther Creek Falls, Georgia

A local northeast Georgia fisherman encounters a possible stone-throwing Bigfoot and discovers other evidence while at Panther Creek Falls, Georgia
The following is an old account I recently found:
"I live about a mile away from a decently popular hiking trail named 'Panther Creek Falls Trail' here in the northeast Georgia mountains. What follows is a detailed account of something that happened in 2014.
What I like to do in the summer, since I have so much free time, is to go down to the local rivers and lakes in my area and fill my bucket with fish. When I go to Panther Creek, I usually will just get right in and get wet. Walking in the river for about a mile or two, then climbing the mountain, and walking back on the trail. This time however, things got weird.
When I know most people won't be at the trail. (I don't like to compete for my trout holes). There were no cars when I got there, and none when I left. I'm at a particular hole, that you have to be driven or crazy to get to. Or, you have to just walk in the river like I do. It's at the bottom of a small gorge. A good 50-100 ft of very steep hillside on either side of it. I've nearly died getting to it several times. It's one of those hills that if you start sliding, you don't stop without luck.
Well, I had been at this hole for about 20 minutes. And all of the sudden, the weirdness happened. Out of nowhere, a stone the size of my shoe comes tumbling down the waterfall directly behind me. I paid no mind to it, as I figured it was just a rock that had gotten wiggled loose. I went back to fishing.
About 10 seconds later, I see two kids and their father break the tree line up at the top of the gorge. And they're all looking at something over in the trees behind me. They had their noses turned up, and eyes squinted, really trying to see something. That's when the second stone came flying in my direction. It landed even closer this time. A good 5 ft from me. At this point, I'm waaaay pissed off. I'm yelling at the man to "Get his kids" and he's making gestures at me like "WTF?" I hear his kids making sounds like they just smelled something bad. (Since I can't remember what they said verbatim lol). And they kept on the trail. Passing, what I found out only minutes later, was the culprit.
When they had passed, I just kept watching the tree line where I had seen some swaying. And sure enough, I catch the top of a massive hand, right as it throws the final stone at me. The damn thing got so close, it splashed water on me. At this point, I'm pissed. I know there are hillbillies back here who do in fact live on National Park land. I've found signs of them everywhere. But this hand was huge. So I decide, instead of confronting a huge mountain man who's possibly armed, that I can't really see, I'd just continue down river like usual.
Well, sure enough not 50 ft from where I was standing was this little secluded spot next to the river. One one side of the bank (The river is only maybe 10ft wide at this particular spot) there is a very soft nest like area. Complete with dirt/leaves pillow. Now, again. There are mountain men up here, so I thought nothing of it. Figured it was a pleasant little nap site for some guy.
Well, directly across from that is some strange Bigfoot sign. Now, I've failed to mention until now that the entire time I could smell BO. You know how you can smell body odor and tell if it's yours? Well this wasn't mine, and it was strong. This thick BO seemed to "Follow" me the entire time that day. But again, I digress.
What I found on the other side of the river was many trees stacked. These things were bigger around than my wrists, and had been snapped in half and shoved in the ground. From what I understand, that's classic BigFoot sign. I can only imagine what a nice rain roof, and natural camouflage those trees would have been when alive. It's literally extremely obvious that those trees were broken, not cut. Then shoved in to the ground at an angle, to make a teepee.
That's about the gist of it really folks. Was fishing, had rocks thrown and bad smell, with what looked like a nesting place close to where I was. I went back a few days later to document. And when I got to the spot where the rocks were thrown from I knew I had something strange. Because in order for me to have been able to see the hand that threw the rock the last time. The person/thing would have had to been 8ft + in order to get their hands over the 12-15 ft high tree line." PD
