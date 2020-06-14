Sunday, June 14, 2020
My Response to Recent Accusations Made Against Me
Hey folks...I'm only going to mention this once. I have been receiving a few harassing emails and messages in regards to a private statement I made within our Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team thread this past week. Unfortunately, one of those team members recently decided to disclose private information to another Facebook user (which instantly resulted in their removal from the group).
This all goes back to a former team member, Allison Jornlin, who was removed from the group (4 years ago) because she insisted on receiving private witness information associated with the Chicago winged humanoids investigations and for causing considerable disruption within the group. That is not, and never will be, part of our policy. At the time, Rosemary Ellen Guiley and Tobias Wayland were given witness information to follow-up with the witnesses in order to verify the sighting reports. Those were the only group members allowed to receive the personal contact information, because of their experience and qualifications. Allison took exception to this policy and lashed out.
Once again, as she has done before, Allison is seeking attention. She has done this on several occasions...playing the 'victim.' Now she wants to brand me as a misogynist. I believe the women in our group and the thousands of female followers and clients would disagree with that assessment.
Anyway, I'm not going into specific details about Allison's personal issues and shortcomings. I will continue to, as you say, 'do as I do' and proceed with my work. If you decide not to continue following me or not read my blog, then I say 'thanks' for previously following me. I will not apologize to liars and untrustworthy people, regardless of gender, race, etc. Thanks. Lon
Posted by Lon Strickler at 1:18 PM