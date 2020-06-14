'Mothman' Witness Believes Sighting Was A Warning Before 1990 Plainfield, Illinois Tornado

A woman driving home late at night encounters a humanoid that she believes was a Mothman and that it was a harbinger of a tragic tornado only days later in Plainfield, Illinois.
I recently received the following account:
"My Mothman experience happened in 1990, before I even heard of the thing. Long after, I watched the movie (The Mothman Prophecies) and decided to buy the book to learn more about this Mothman. I completely forgot all about my 1990 experience. Then all of a sudden I remembered what I simply put out of my head long ago.
I had fallen asleep at my friend's house. At 3 am I woke and decided to drive home. It was August and extremely hot outside.
As I got to the end of the street, I stopped at the stop sign. I got this really strange feeling. My hair was sticking up on my neck. Nevertheless, I'm thinking, 'this can't be good.' I looked and there was what looked like a man walking down the sidewalk. Not unheard of but, he stood nearly 7 feet tall as I saw this 'man' in the street lights clearly now.
Being that it was nearly 90° F out, he had a very long trench leather jacket on, and a cowboy hat. Now already, it's way too hot for that outfit. Getting more of a fight or flight feeling, I watched as he kept his head down. I saw no face. Suddenly, it turned and started to rush at me in my car. So I hit reverse and backed up super fast just hoping it wasn't really going come after me. I say "IT" due to the fact I am now 99.9% sure that's not human. So I put my car into drive and hit the pedal.
I hit that thing and it flew over the hood and the top of my car. I went drove 90 mph all the way home. I figured if it was 1% human, I'd see a hit and run report on the news. But nothing.
Later within the next week without any warning Plainfield had the worst tornado in its history. An F5 tornado. People died and the was town destroyed. Absolute major disaster. The August 28th, 1990 Plainfield Tornado
So, was it there to warn that something awful was about to happen? I know there were many UFO sightings right before also. MUFON recorded that. All I know is that thing wasn't human. This occurred before I ever heard of this Mothman." AD
If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon
Click Here For Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
A review of 'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' by Linda Godfrey
SUGGESTED LINKS
Detroit's 'Dwarfs & Leprechauns'
The Legend of the 'Blue Man'
Giant squid washes up on beach in South Africa
The Chewton 'Headless Horseman'
Subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation': Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved