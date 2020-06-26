Huge Winged Humanoid Observed Gliding Above High School in Irving Park, Chicago

In June 2016, a witness observes a huge winged humanoid gliding over the Carl Schurz High School in the Irving Park neighborhood of north Chicago.
I received the following information from the witness 'TS' in reference to her sighting of a winged humanoid in June 2016.
TS was driving north on N. Milwaukee Ave at W. Addison St. in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood at approximately 8 am local time. The Carl Schurz High School was upcoming on the her right side. She then noticed the winged being gliding above the school, which she believes is 3 stories tall. TS had just dropped her son off at another school, which was located nearby the sighting location.
TS says that the being was huge, at least 10 feet tall in length and the wingspan was probably twice that (15-20 ft in width). The color was dark brown, possible black, but against the sun. The wings looked fleshy like bat wings, so they were a little lighter than the rest of the body, like what a bat's wings look like when you stretch them out in front of a light.
She referred to the 8/22/2011 photograph taken 63rd and Pulaski Rd in south Chicago and stated that the shape was very similar.
TS said that the winged being was definitely humanoid-like with legs and thin elongated body. It seemed to glide and hover, not flapping its wings during 20 seconds or so that she observed it. The size of this particular winged being is by-far the largest reported to us so far. Lon
NOTE: In the late Summer of 2011, reports of Mothman-like flying humanoids began to surface in the city of Chicago. After three brief sightings, there were no further accounts. Then unexpectedly in early 2017, a smattering of encounters emerged from different locations throughout the Chicago metro area; until the number reached near fifty sightings before the end of the Summer. The currently number of viable sightings reported has reached 105...and it continues. We are determined to find the truth.
Since October 2019, the majority of sightings / encounters have been reported at O'Hare International Airport and the surrounding communities. We need your help.
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area and/or the Lake Michigan region? Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com or at 410-241-5974 - your anonymity and confidentiality is guaranteed. Lon
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters - Case List
If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon
PLEASE NOTE: In the not so distant future, the Arcane Radio YouTube uploads will be moved over to the 'Beyond Explanation' channel. You may want to subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation' so that you don't miss an episode. Thanks.
Click Here For Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
A review of 'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' by Linda Godfrey
SUGGESTED LINKS
Huge Bird Encounter in Germany
Starbucks MIB
Intelligence Committee requests report on UFOs
Coronavirus: What The New Normal Looks Like
BEKs at Youth Correctional Facility
Subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation': Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved