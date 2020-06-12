Green Eyed Winged Humanoid Observed In Downtown Milwaukee By City Fire Rescue Officers

A pair of Milwaukee Fire / Rescue officers observe a 6 ft. green eyed winged humanoid on top of an adjacent building during a rescue call.
I recently received a telephone call from a retired Milwaukee Fire Department / Medical Services officer. The call was in reference to a fire rescue where a winged humanoid was observed.
The Northwestern Mutual south building in downtown Milwaukee was evacuated on the morning of Wednesday, November 26, 2014 after smoke entered the building. The location was at 720 E. Wisconsin Ave. around 8:00 am. That triggered alarms to the Milwaukee Fire Department.
Later that day, during the early evening, a Fire / Medical Services call was made at the same location. A window washer employee was trapped near the top of the Northwestern Mutual Building. The witness was the lead officer. He and another officer made their way to the top of the building.
After they ascended to the top of the building, the witness noticed movement on top of the U.S. Bank Center Building at 777 E Wisconsin Ave approximately a 1/2 block away from their location.
At first he thought it was just another person on top of the adjacent building, but soon realized that this being had large wings. At the time, it was early dusk, but enough ambient light was available in order to get a good description. He also noticed 'green goggles' over the eyes, but later realized that this humanoid had bright green light emanating from the eyes. The body was dark in color with a slight built body, standing a approximately 6 ft.
As the witness and his partner watched, the winged humanoid unfurled its wings to a span of over 12 ft and, without fapping, slowly ascended into the air. The witness remarked how it flew effortlessly with its wings extend to the full width. It soon glided out of sight.
The two witnesses vowed to never mention this incident publicly or within the department. After becoming aware of the Chicago / Lake Michigan winged humanoid sightings in recent years, the witness decided to contact me. The witness provided credentials and other forms of identification, including various distinguished service commendations and personal photos. Lon
NOTE: In the late Summer of 2011, reports of Mothman-like flying humanoids began to surface in the city of Chicago. After three brief sightings, there were no further accounts. Then unexpectedly in early 2017, a smattering of encounters emerged from different locations throughout the Chicago metro area; until the number reached near fifty sightings before the end of the Summer. The currently number of viable sightings reported has reached 105...and it continues. We are determined to find the truth.
Since October 2019, the majority of sightings / encounters have been reported at O'Hare International Airport and the surrounding communities. We need your help.
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area and/or the Lake Michigan region? Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com or at 410-241-5974 - your anonymity and confidentiality is guaranteed. Lon
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters - Case List
