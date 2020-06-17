Foul-Smelling 'Deer Man' Encountered in Northeast Arkansas

A delivery driver encounters, what he describes as, a 7 ft. foul-smelling antlered 'deer man' on a dark rural road in Northeast Arkansas
I recently came across the following account:
"This happened to me in January 2014, on a back road in Northeast Arkansas. At the time I was a newspaper delivery driver. I picked up my papers from the press usually at 12:15 am, and it was a 45-minute drive to get to the start of my route.
At the time I was a cigarette smoker, so after I bagged up enough newspapers to sustain my route for a while, I’d light up a cigarette and roll the window down. Being cold, I tried to keep it up as much as possible because my car back then didn’t have A/C.
There’s a really long stretch of gravel road called Old Military Rd near Harrisburg, Arkansas. On the left side of the road are mostly houses and on the right is fence posts and open pasture with barns and troughs for horses and cows. It is in the middle of nowhere though. There are no streetlights, some people have floodlights in their yard. So I’m driving along with my windows down smoking a cigarette. It’s about 2:20-2:30 am and begin smelling a combination of burning hair and urine. Like, not a mixture of the two, but one and also the other. It isn’t a great smell. I toss the cigarette and roll my window up but can still smell whatever this awful smell is. The further I go down the road the worse the smell gets. Usually see some of the cows sleeping outside or horses chilling sometimes, but nothing tonight. So I know that I’m not the only one that picked up on something being weird that night.
As I’m coming up to a fork in the road, I have to take the left, there is a big open field to the far right, I see what looks like a man with a deer’s head. It was too dark for me to tell whether it was a man wearing a deer skull or an actual human/deer cross, but it was definitely the source of the whatever the smell was. It scared the f*ck out of me and I didn’t want to hang out long enough to figure out exactly what it was.
To my perception, he was at shoulder height, 7 feet tall. The head probably added a foot of height, I don’t know, but he was massive. They were definitely deer antlers. And the smell was disgusting. I saw him stretch his arms, imagine flexing your arms and chest by making a wide “C” with your arms. His movement, for the 2-3 seconds I saw him, looked to be human.
I found a new job by late January and started by February, was not interested in ever being out in that area again. Creepy deer man, let’s not meet." PK
