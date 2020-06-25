'Flying Manta Ray' Entity Recently Reported in Lafayette, Indiana

A witness reports a flying ray-shaped entity / UFO while driving in Lafayette, Indiana. This is another sighting of this bizarre phenomenon.
I recently received the following account:
Hi Lon,
I wanted to tell you that I can confirm the stories about these flying rays. I live in Indiana and on May 15th (2020) I was driving home in Lafayette, IN. It was around 11:00 am. I was on State Road 26 and something caught my eye in the sky. I thought at first it was a jet, you know, like a 707 or something. The problem was that it just seemed strange. It didn't look right. So I slowed down to really look and it hit me that the wings were flapping. The wings were like triangles and situated in the middle. They flapped just like a manta ray. I watched it for as long as I could. When I got home I told my wife and daughter. They just kind of laughed it off. But today I was listening to your YouTube channel, and the episode dealing with the flying rays came on. We were all shocked.
Thank you for putting these things out there for all to hear. It used to be that I listened for entertainment. Now it's a whole new deal. Thanks again. Larry P.
The witness was referring to this report posted in February 2015:
This is very hard for me to publicly write about. It was so, so strange and I have only told a few people because they just think you are crazy - when you tell them you 'saw a sting ray fly over the street from one bunch of trees to another.' I mean we are in Indiana – nowhere near the ocean for one thing but even if we lived by the ocean, why would a sting ray fly into trees?
Anyway, this is what I saw on my way to work one early fall morning around 6:30 am – still not all the way light out but light enough, plus there are street lights up and down the way I drive to work. I am coming up to a 4 way stop, no cars around so I go. I am looking downhill kind of, following the street and seeing no cars. I kind of glance up a bit and see this huge sting ray looking thing fly from one side of the street, kind of like out of a group of trees and going over the street into another group of tree tops! I was astonished is the only word I can think of to described it – never had much of a reason to use that word but that sums it up! I was like OMG! OMG! Well I started praying Lord what was that? It was so weird. I felt like I wanted to cry. I was kind of afraid, many emotions ran through me after the initial astonishment. I kept asking myself did I really see what I just saw, over and over all the way to work. I kept thinking 'ok – did that just happen?!?!'
Well for days I could not stop thinking about it so I told a couple of people and they don’t believe me - I know. Well I started to look at pictures on the internet to see what I might compare it to and I come across this huge Manta Ray picture and underneath it says “Devil Ray!’ SO then I look up on the internet some things about demonic creatures slash sting rays and I come up with this whole bunch of stuff about water spirits so that is what I really think it was. For one brief moment I saw a demonic water spirit that has the form of a sting ray. Our town has been known to give people the feeling of a demonic hold or something and now I believe it. This town has all kinds of problems and if you look up these water spirits you can see what they bring. Anyway – that’s what I saw and now I am seeing you have others that have seen the same thing. This makes me so happy that I am not CRAZY! Have you seen the strange creature in the tsunami video? I think that is the same thing! Thank you for posting these sightings. TS
I contacted the witness and received more information:
The location was in Richmond, IN between S 16th & E Streets and S 12th & E Streets overhead. I was driving west on E Street.
It was grayish (shark-like) gray on top and whiter on the bottom, but it looked just like a giant stingray gliding over the street. We lived in Florida for years and there are a lot of petting places that have starfish, sharks, turtles and stingrays so I have seen these things up close. It is hard to explain but you know how the edges of a stingray like wave as it glides through water, well the edges of it were doing the same thing but through the air. I barely saw the long tail thing from the back as I was watching the edges of it wave and glide.
There is a river (East Fork - Whitewater River) – if you continue down E street west you would run in to it. Which would be S 1st Street. I go over the bridge to my work
NOTE: The area of the sighting is a mix of residential & commercial properties on a two-lane road. The witness' description mirrored that of an actual Manta Ray, with very little deviation. It's unusual for one of these cryptids to be seen in populated location, but I truly feel the witness observed what she described. Lon
