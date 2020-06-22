Bleeding Pregnant Woman Healed by Alien Entity

A pregnant Finnish woman begins to bleed profusely because of a haematoma. After leaving the hospital, she still experiences difficulties. She then states that she was 'healed' by an extraterrestrial being.
The following account was posted less than 24 hours ago on social media. I am in the process of contacting the experiencer:
"I live in Finland. I am currently pregnant and last night I suddenly had the most intense bleeding. I was 100% sure I miscarried. Our floor was filled with blood. I immediately called the hospital and asked for advice. The midwife said that I needed to get to the hospital quickly. In about 15 minutes I was at the hospital and they were checking me. They said that I had a haematoma which is bleeding profusely. The baby is doing fine but the doctor said I could bleed for many days (or maybe even weeks) since the haematoma was quite big.
So I left the hospital and got back home. I fell asleep but I woke up every now and then to the fact that I was still very heavily bleeding. After a while I realised I can't sleep anymore and I needed to eat something. So I ate a kiwifruit and drank some water. After I started walking back towards the bed I felt like I'm gonna pass out. I barely got on to the bed and then I started to bleed even more. It was followed by the worst nausea you could ever imagine. I threw up for a half an hour or so.
After I was finished throwing up I crawled up to fetal position and my body was shaking all over. I didn't manage to sleep for a couple of hours. The shaking eventually stopped, but I was left wide awake. Still bleeding and having some pain.
Then I felt myself slipping to another reality... most people would say this was a dream but it wasn't. I was awake in that other realm and fully conscious. A taxi with the taxi driver popped in front of me and I felt this pull I need to jump inside the taxi. So I did.
Immediately I noticed that the taxi wasn't a taxi and the driver definitely WAS NOT human. He spoke to me in my head telepathically. He drove to a certain location, stopped the car and I felt I needed to get out of the vehicle. When I was out he walked next to me and put his arm around me. He telepathically told me that I am safe and it'll all be ok. He also told me to raise my right hand and as I did he put his left hand towards it. I could feel a force field surrounding the palm of his hand and then we put our hands and fingers together. He sent me energy or something. I am not sure what it was but I could feel it and I knew it was healing me.
Then he put his left hand/palm against my tummy and uterus and sent those same healing vibes. It was definitely unlike anything I've ever felt here on Earth. Then he told me that it's better if I'm unconscious. So I immediately blacked out.
The feeling I was left was immense peace and a sense of other worldly protection. After the experience the bleeding was almost totally gone. Some light bleeding was left but it was very very light compared to what it was before. Almost non existent. There was no pain left. No nausea. The bleeding is now totally gone. All of this happened less than 12 hours ago.
The fake taxi and the fake human appearance of the driver felt like a camouflage of some kind. Like he wanted to present himself to me in that way for some reason. Maybe he didn't want me to be scared. I'm not sure." GZ
NOTE: The experiencer did later state that they have had previous encounters with non-terrestrial entities. Lon
