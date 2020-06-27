Black Haired Bigfoot Observed by Surprised Farmer Near Fouke, Arkansas

An Arkansas farmer had a recent Bigfoot encounter while hunting for deer on his property near Fouke. He had moved there from Illinois and never believed the Bigfoot legend until now.
I recently talked to a farmer 'JR' who lives in Miller County, Arkansas, just a few miles west of Fouke. He bought this 400-acre farm in 2017 after he moved south from Decatur, Illinois.
JR is also a hunter and occasionally feeds deer in his field. There is a wooded area adjacent to his field that leads to wet bottomland that is usually covered in water. He rarely goes into that area, since it offers very little game. The deer seem to avoid it.
In late December 2019 on an early morning, he was in his tree stand that is located on the edge of the field, waiting to bag a deer. He began to notice a slight rotten smell, but figured it was from a decomposing cow that had died a few days previous. JR had taken the tractor and drug the cow to the far end of the field near the woods in order to avoid spooking the deer. He was perplexed as to why the cow died, but this is nothing really unusual since livestock die for various reasons. He just assumed that there may have been internal issues with the cow.
As he observed the far edge of the woods with his binoculars, he noticed a dark figure at the end of the game trail. At first, JR thought that this may have been a large feral hog, which occasionally come onto his property. As he watched the figure it suddenly 'got up' and stood on two legs. He had heard of, what he thought was, the legend of Bigfoot creatures in the area. But he never really believed that Bigfoot existed. Now, he was looking at a 6-7 ft tall black hair-covered hominid standing about 150 yards ahead of him.
JR stated that the Bigfoot was covered head to toe in long black matted hair with some features of its face visible. The creature was muscular but not thick in the torso. In fact, it seems a bit emaciated as it scoured the field before it.
JR was very surprised at what he was witnessing. The beast stood at the spot, rocking side to side, for several minutes. It didn't make eye contact with JR, and seemed more interested in its immediate surroundings. It eventually turned and walked back towards the wet bottomland.
JR did not talk to any of the residents about his encounter, but he had heard plenty of first-hand accounts by other people that live in the area. Though he discounted the actual existence of Bigfoot before, he is now convinced that these creatures live on or near his property. Lon
If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon
PLEASE NOTE: In the not so distant future, the Arcane Radio YouTube uploads will be moved over to the 'Beyond Explanation' channel. You may want to subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation' so that you don't miss an episode. Thanks.
Click Here For Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
A review of 'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' by Linda Godfrey
SUGGESTED LINKS
Huge Owl Encountered in East Berlin, Connecticut
It Came Out of the Closet
Chupacabra Sighting Reported in Georgia
When the Men in Black Investigate Monsters and Strange Creatures
A Reader Asks: Is Bigfoot An Alien Being?
Subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation': Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved