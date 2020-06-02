2nd Airline Pilot Reports & Describes O'Hare Mothman Encounter

A 2nd airline pilot at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago comes forward to report and describe the 'O'Hare Mothman.'
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team investigator Manuel Navarette (UFO Clearinghouse) submitted the following report:
"My name is Bruce (*Name changed per witnesses request*) and I am a pilot for (*redacted*) and have been with (*redacted*) since 2008. I previously flew for (*redacted*) and before that served for 6 years in the United States Air Force. I have over 9000 hours of flight time and have flown a variety of aircraft in my career in virtually all types of weather. The incident I am about to tell you happened on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at O’Hare International Airport at approximately 1800.
I had flown into O’Hare the previous day and had stayed at a hotel for the night. I was due to fly out at 2000 to the UK. I was taking the airport shuttle toward the terminal. As I looked out the window, I saw a large human with enormous wings and glowing red eyes perched upon a rail and looking straight at me. The being appeared to be squatting down on the rail but had its wings completely open and moved them slowly as he stared at the shuttle bus as we drove by. I knew it was watching me as its head swivelled and followed the shuttle as we passed. Its eyes locked on me the entire time. I was startled and I’ll admit it, very frightened. Not only by this encounter, but the absolute boldness of this thing as it did not move or attempt to hide itself as we approached knowing that it could be clearly seen. We passed it on the outside lane and were at our closest approximately 15 feet away from where it was perched. It never once flinched or attempted to hide itself. It just stayed put and watched as we passed. When we passed, I attempted to look back and see if it was still perched there. I saw nothing and can only assume that it must have flown off when we passed.
I have heard the stories of the O’Hare Mothman or as some have called it “Batman,” but I simply dismissed them as nothing more than fantasy. An urban legend that was associated with an already spooky airport. I mean, who hasn’t heard of the weird UFO sightings over O’Hare and stories of ghosts and whatnot. What happened to me that evening changed my entire view of those stories. So when I saw the post asking for pilots to step up forward and share their stories, I took advantage of the opportunity to tell my encounter with the O’Hare Mothman."
Investigator Notes:
I received the witness report as a result of my investigation with the first pilot who reported his and his co-pilot sighting of a winged humanoid earlier this month. The pilot had told me that he had heard of fellow pilots having similar sightings via social media. I was put in touch with this witness by that first pilot and after reading this pilot’s sightings. I reached out to him to conduct a phone interview. It was after that phone interview that we set up a face to face interview about his sighting.
The witness advised that he was being driven from the hotel to the international terminal that evening and that he was the only person on the shuttle that evening and was seated approximately halfway down on the driver side of the vehicle. The witness also stated that they arrived at the terminal about 5 minutes after the encounter and that when he disembarked he looked around to see if he could see anything but saw nothing out of the ordinary. When asked if he could give a description of what he saw that evening the witness gave the following description of the entity seen.
The being was squatted down. Its arms appeared to be gripping the guard rail and were long and very skinny, almost boney and were jet black. He did not get a good look at the fingers of the entity but he described the length of the arms to be about 3 feet long but could not give an accurate measurement. The witness says that even squatting down, the entity was still about 4 feet tall and that if he were to stand up would be well over 6 1/2 feet tall. The head was rounded and featureless other than the two illuminated eyes that he described as ruby red in color. He did note that the head was not overly large and appeared to be rounded at the top. The wings were black and were large and pointed at the end, appearing to be segmented but still looked like the wings of a large bat. The pilot estimated the wings to be at least 10 feet wide from tip to tip and about five feet in height. The wings appeared to be taller than the being by at least 2 feet and black in color.
When asked about the encounter, the witness stated that the entity did not move at all. It stayed perched on the guard rail and held its ground and did not move other than moving its head to follow and maintain eye contact with the witness. When asked how he felt during the encounter, the witness said he felt helpless and a little apprehensive but did not describe any overwhelming feelings of dread or fear. The witness described the entire encounter taking approximately 10-15 seconds from beginning to end.
The witness presented airline company and federal identification to prove his employment and also showed me photos of his time with his previous employer and his military service. The witness also answered any and all questions regarding his background and sighting without hesitation and did not deviate from his initial sighting report. It is the opinion of the investigator that this witness is credible and has satisfied all claims as to his employment and background. I find his sighting as valid and worthy of follow-up investigation and further research.
NOTE: In the late Summer of 2011, reports of Mothman-like flying humanoids began to surface in the city of Chicago. After three brief sightings, there were no further accounts. Then unexpectedly in early 2017, a smattering of encounters emerged from different locations throughout the Chicago metro area; until the number reached near fifty sightings before the end of the Summer. The currently number of viable sightings reported has reached 105...and it continues. We are determined to find the truth.
Since October 2019, the majority of sightings / encounters have been reported at O'Hare International Airport and the surrounding communities. We need your help.
