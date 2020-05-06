White Figure Confrontation in Cemetery Sets Off Chain of Malevolent Activity

A group of friends encounters a unknown white figure while exploring a venerable cemetery. This begins a string of strange and scary activity.
"This happened about a year ago when myself and two of my partners (who will be referred to as K and W) decided on visiting this 150 year old graveyard at night. Now, I am a sensitive/empath/indigo/whatever, W and K are blocked off energy-wise. The walk in the cemetery was dark and peaceful, at first. We wandered a while and read some stones, and eventually at a crossroads K noticed something and walked off. He came back, and whispered "There's someone over there, I'm gonna check it out." The moment he walked away again, I felt eyes watching me from everywhere and an overwhelming primal sense of fear. I froze, and W strained to see what K was looking at.
About 7 or 8 minutes later, K was back and looking spooked. He told me that there was a stone white figure, darting through the trees. I was asked if I wanted to leave, and I said no. So we stayed, and wandered a little more. After a little longer, we came across this huge marble mausoleum, the door of which was made of glass and you could see through it. Getting closer set me off. Everything felt wrong and the dread was back. There was an extremely prickly feeling all over my skin. K touched the door and felt it too. Both K and myself saw a shadow moving around inside the mausoleum as we stood there, and the moment he touched the door, the shadow disappeared.
We ran, eventually finding a place to sit for a moment. I was completely overwhelmed and continuing to feel like we were being watched. K was really freaking out, getting dizzy and very quiet. He seemed really off, like he'd seen something I hadn't. I was asked again if I wanted to leave, and this time I said yes. We left, and the whole walk home, myself and K felt the dread again. That inhuman primal fear.
Once we got home, W immediately fell asleep on the couch, while K and I began to panic. Both of us felt extremely dizzy and weak. And then we heard knocking. It started softly, only 3. as time went on it got more and more frantic sounding, but not much harder. We couldn't shake the dread for a good 30 or so minutes. When the dread left, we were left drained mentally and physically and decided on going upstairs and attempting to get some sleep. We assured each other that we would not open the door, thus we are safe.
At some point, while watching TV to try and calm down, I got overheated and K opened the door to the upstairs patio and turned on the fan. That was another thing we did wrong. Around 3:20 am, K woke up and he remembers only being able to move his head around. The door had opened on its own about halfway and a child with black eyes, who looked about 12 with extremely messy shortish hair and face covered by a shadow, was standing there and staring. He remembers the most intense terror hes ever felt. So much that it physically hurt. He shut his eyes and held them closed until the terror passed and he fell back asleep.
The house was already haunted (different story) but the activity has been kicked up a notch or two. The cat goes nuts because of it. Since then, for both me and K, depression and anxiety has become much more intense. I can barely sleep at night, and neither can K. There has been a constant dull ringing in my ears. Occasionally dread, so bad it hurts, will take over K for 20-30 minutes. I've been having random pains in various parts of my abdomen. TVs, radios and lights turn on and off by themselves and we are both constantly feeling watched and intense fear.
I can't find any sources on how to deal with or get rid of this energy. I also practice witchcraft and nothing I've done (casting circles, salt, cleanings etc. etc.) has worked. Whatever this is, whatever it wants, is having effects on our physical and mental health. I feel so drained. Someone tell me what to do." PV
NOTE: I sense that the use of witchcraft, and possibly other occult practices, is the root cause of the activity. Going to a cemetery under those conditions is simply like pointing a loaded gun to your head...ideal for gathering attachments with all sorts of malevolent energy. If one has psychic gifts, the adding witchcraft and divination needs to be done in moderation...if at all. Lon
Facebook event announcement: Eric Altman - Bigfoot / Cryptid Investigator - Arcane Radio
If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon
Click Here For
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
The Walsingham Haunting Ordeal
Reader Submission: Elevator Incident
New Explanation for the Tunguska Meteorite Event and Destruction
Scottish Lake Monsters That Don’t Live In Loch Ness
The Fire-Eating Birds of India
**Find the 'Phantoms & Monsters' Archive on Google**
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Order Custom Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio Logo Outerwear & Gear
UNEXPLAINED CRYPTID / BIGFOOT / UPRIGHT CANINE / HUMANOID ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved