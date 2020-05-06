'Werewolf' Haunts Family For Over A Decade In Hillsborough County, Florida

For over a decade, a family has several encounters with a 'werewolf' or 'wolfman' at various locations in Hillsborough County, Florida
I recently received the following account:
"This incident occurred during the winter of 1991 in Hillsborough County, Florida. My mother, one of my cousins and I were coming back from a school concert. At the time, we lived in rural part of the county. We were three miles from our home when my mother hit the brakes real hard. I was in the backseat sleeping and my cousin was sleeping in front passenger side. I heard a hard thump and then mom hit the gas. I asked what happen. She screamed out "I just hit a werewolf!" My cousin's eyes were wide open and she wouldn't talk at all. My mother told me more details when we got home.
Before she hit it, she noticed a car on the side of the road up ahead. When she came up to it, the creature jumped right in front of our car. She was going about 45 mph when she hit the brakes. It landed on the hood of the car. Its face landed on the windshield. It had black fur and red eyes, a long mouth open to reveal a large set of teeth. Definitely not a guy in a suit. It pushed itself off the car leaving claw marks. My mother told me that the last time there was one in the area was over twenty years ago.
I believe it was in 2001, I worked maintenance at a factory (again in Hillsborough County, Florida) between 10 pm and 4 am. For about a week I heard weird sounds coming from back of the building which has thick brush. Not the typical animal sounds. One night I heard a loud crash coming from the side entrance. I investigated to find a large garbage can was thrown on top of the roof and rolled off. I was thinking "kids" until I got a strong whiff of something nasty. It wasn't the trash. Then I was thinking "skunk ape". I quickly picked up all the trash and went back into the building.
The next night I was traveling between the two buildings when the thick bushes started shaking. I heard an animal make a horrible sound, like it was being choked. I ran into the lighted parking lot and turned around. I saw a large humanoid shape appear out of the brush and it went back in. A couple nights later, my mother was waiting to pick me up when she saw a large shape come in under a light by a side entrance. It suddenly noticed her and went back into the shadows.
A week passed without incident. Again my mother was waiting to pick me up when she heard a couple of dogs barking close by. She turned to see a large hooded man walking behind the car. He was across the parking lot on the side of the road. The dogs belonged to couple of trailer folks nearby. These dogs travel in a pack of 4-5 and weighed between 60-90 lbs. They were running around the man barking and snapping at him. One of the large dogs got hold of his arm. Then my mother saw the man's face. It wasn't a man under that hood. A head of a black wolf became visible. The unearthly being shook and then threw that dog like a doll. The rest of the dogs ran for their lives. The hooded creature walked into the nearby woods. The next night was a full moon and I heard its unearthly howl. We never heard and saw it again. Now a housing project occupies the land where it once lived.' Name Withheld
