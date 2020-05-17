Unknown 'Little Children' Entities Visit Elderly Navajo Woman

An elderly Navajo woman describes visits by 'little children' to her reservation home. Are these entities alien or something else?
I received the following account several years ago:
“I live in the northwest part of New Mexico and during the summer of 1992, I heard the weirdest story ever. My grandmother, being Navajo, lives about an hour south from where I live. It’s a quiet and isolated part of the Navajo reservation. There's no running water, no electricity, no utilities whatsoever. I used to travel there on weekends to check up on my grandmother and my mother.
One summer weekend, we took my grandmother over to her older sister's house to check on her, and haul water and bring her some much needed supplies. My grandma’s sister is the oldest and lives alone in a two room house. The entry of the house is used as a living-room and a kitchen. The bedroom is another room and separated by a wall adjacent to the kitchen. She is very old fashioned and has no electronics and is isolated from the rest of the world. She does not speak English and only speaks Navajo. Her only advanced technology is an old AM radio and a D-cell flashlight.
When we arrived, she told us the strangest story. She said that one night she woke up and her room was totally lit up. She said it was like the sun came up and she thought she overslept. The lady is awake before the sun is up and she usually does her morning prayers before the sun is up so she was somewhat distressed that she had slept in that long. She said that she sat up in her bed and started to walk into her kitchen. Then all of a sudden it went dark. It gets dark on the reservation, so dark that most times you can't even see your hand in front of your face. She was startled and went back to bed.
A few nights later, she was awakened by the dishes in her kitchen banging together. She said that her room was lit up again just like before. She said the sun came up and she got up to investigate what was making the noise. As she walked towards the doorway, she heard a little child run across the doorway. She was surprised and when she got to the doorway, she saw the little children run and hide from her. She got upset and grabbed her broom. When she grabbed her broom, it darkened again. Everything was quiet and dark. No little children in sight. She was upset and wanted to know what was going on.
She asked us if we had any information on what was going on and why in her house. She thought it was skinwalkers using their witchcraft on her but she couldn’t explain what was going on. In the back of my mind, I was thinking she was being visited by aliens. She’s never talked like this before and how can she accurately describe an alien grey? She said that they were very small, grey and had a large head. She’s had no interaction with the outside world nor does she have any idea what an alien is.
A week went by and we were concerned for her and went back for the following weekend. She said that the little children visited her again. This time, she said, she just covered her head with a blanket and lay quietly in bed. She said that they were in her room digging around. When they were by her bed, she coughed and they left the room and continued to dig around in the kitchen. They dug around and then they left. I don't know why they were visiting her and what they were looking for.
After mentioning these incidents to the rest of the family, it was decided to take her to a senior care home. She never talked about her visitors again. There are numerous sightings on the reservation. I’ve also seen strange lights. I wonder what these 'little children' were?” NN
