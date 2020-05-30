Unknown Hairy Creature (Possible Bigfoot) Charges Hunter in Georgia Woods

A hunter in rural Georgia encounter an unknown biped hairy creature that dropped all four and charged the eyewitness. Was this a Bigfoot...or something else?
"I come from a family of hunters. It was not uncommon for my mom and stepdad to go out early morning and not come home until well into the night on occasion. In rural Georgia, it is fairly common for land owners to lease out their acres for hunting to different folks depending on the seasonality, and they type of hunting they are doing, and deer season for archers begins at the end of the summer.
My mother has this story that I loved to hear as a child that as an adult, had a horrifying twist. One afternoon, my parents struck out to hunt for the day. The land they leased that particular year ran alongside a power line route. These routes are clear cut through woods and create a man-made field. A hunter can set their tree stands up in the thickets surrounding these fields and wait for grazing animals to come by.
Around dusk, my mom started to look out for my step dad to come and pick her up. He would usually help her get situated in her stand, then go and find his on setup further down the trail. As the sun began to sink, she saw him walking down through the power line clearing. My stepdad is a brolic type man that has a wide gait in his walk. He swings his arms a bit as he walks (I mean it’s kind of similar to a caveman to me). Even in the low sinking light, she could make out his silhouette and could see that he was zig zagging from side to side of the clear cut field. He’d obviously forgotten where they had set her stand up and was trying to find her, so she stood up and waved her hands to get his attention. At that moment, the creature she thought was my stepdad noticed her. It dropped down to all fours and darted into the woods, making a strange low growl as it did. She waited for what seemed like an eternity for my step dad to come and get her. She was terrified and in tears.
This was a story shared many times in my childhood when I asked for a scary hunting story (they have plenty of them). It’s not that I didn’t believe my mom, but we all know that the night can play tricks on us and heighten our imagination, so when I asked for this story in my teenage years imagine my surprise when my step dad spoke up.
A man of few words, and a lack of imagination, he raised his head at the dinner table. “I’ve never told either of you this, but I think I probably should. That night, the creature wasn’t running away from your mother. I was walking along the line of the woods towards her tree stand when I noticed it. I smelled it before I actually saw the thing. It had a pungent odor, almost skunk like and it seemed to be a little over 6-foot tall covered in thick, course hair. It saw me about the same time as I was drawing back an arrow to take aim. At first, it growled then dropped to all fours and sprinted towards me as I released the arrow, knocking it in the arm. I was shaking and just missed the intended hit. The animal veered to the side and kept running.”
To this day, I wonder what that creature was." RS
