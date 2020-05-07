Unexplained 'Limping Humanoid' Seen in Western Michigan

A group of friends are kayaking in western Michigan when they hear tortured screams coming from the woods. As they leave the area, they encounter an unknown long haired limping humanoid
This account was from 5/6/2020:
"So this all just happened less than an hour ago and I’m still freaking out but here goes nothing.
Me and this friend of mine Mel (not his real name) usually spend our nights together around a campfire or out in the woods doing various things. Tonight we decided to go fishing out of kayaks on a river here in west Michigan. After we got on the water, it was rather peaceful. We could hear foxes and fish were coming right up to the boat.
We were shooting the sh*t for maybe 20 minutes before we hit this bend. Mel had brought a friend we’ll call Collin. Collin was ahead of us and said he could hear singing. We all stopped our kayaks and listened. Silence for 30 seconds then all of a sudden we hear this scream. It started high pitch almost like a bell and would end in these screams of torture. We hurried our way back to shore not too long after.
Now this is the part that still has me all anxiety filled. While we were loading up the kayaks into Mel’s truck we could still hear this screaming. I felt like it kept getting closer. By the time everything was packed up I heard it again this time sounding no more than a quarter mile up the road. Mel and I hopped into his truck, Collin in his and headed home. As we were about to pull off this dirt road onto the main road, I saw on the side of the road this humanoid creature hunched over, thin long gray hair covering its face almost to its knees, and it walked with a strong, and I mean strong limp. I freaked out and told Mel. He hadn’t seen anything but he felt like all of his energy had left his body and he almost blew the stop sign we were passing.
I told my fiancé 2 days ago I felt like I was going to see a creature I couldn’t comprehend. And I feel it happened tonight. I’m definitely not sleeping tonight. I’d like to get to the bottom of what I saw." TR
Facebook event announcement: Eric Altman - Bigfoot / Cryptid Investigator - Arcane Radio
If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon
Click Here For
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Battle in Ape Canyon
America's First 'Sea Serpent'
Men in Black: Are They Biological Robots?
The Skeptic’s Guide to the Pentagon’s UFO Videos
Triangular UFO captured on film in Colombia
**Find the 'Phantoms & Monsters' Archive on Google**
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Order Custom Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio Logo Outerwear & Gear
UNEXPLAINED CRYPTID / BIGFOOT / UPRIGHT CANINE / HUMANOID ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved