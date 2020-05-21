Tall Pale Humanoid Observed by a Young Man Near Two Inlets, Minnesota

A college-aged man encounters a 7 ft. grey, thin humanoid while driving near Two Inlets in Becker County, Minnesota.
The following account was forwarded to me:
"I'm not really into the paranormal, but I had an experience 13 years ago that I've never been able to explain. I want to ask for your opinion.
It was fall of 2006 or 2007. I was making the 2-hour drive home from my university along rural county roads in northern Minnesota. The roads along this route are paved and ditches are well maintained. The land just off the right-of-way is forested. For anybody curious this was on County Road 58 near Two Inlets, Minnesota.
I was in a section of roadway with nice long winding turns. Very fun driving. It was just dark enough at this time to need headlights to see. As I came around one of these winding turns the beam of my headlights caught a humanoid figure standing in the long grass in the ditch, maybe 50 feet in front of my car. As my car turned and my lights shone on it, the thing strode gracefully but quickly the 20 or 30 feet into the woods just off the right-of-way.
This thing was at least 7 feet tall, taller than a normal man, but standing naturally erect. I was definitely not an animal on its hind legs. It was grey, with no hair, and very thin; thin enough to see joints. Similar, from what I could tell, from a stereotypical "grey alien" type figure. It walked so quickly and gracefully, I've never seen anything like it.
Wildlife typical to that area are bear, deer, rabbits, the occasional wolf, but I can't think of anything that explains what I saw.
After I saw the thing, I contemplated turning the car around to have another look or maybe find some tracks, but I was in full-on freak out mode so I just kept driving. I was pretty shaken up when I made it home.
Do you have any ideas what I might have seen?
I'll state for the record that I am a Christian, and I've tended to wonder if I saw some kind of demon or evil spirit. From the feeling it gave me, I certainly don't feel like I saw an angel." PS
NOTE: The witness most likely came across a Rake or Fleshgait humanoid (possible a type of Wendigo). These older sightings are fascination because it does confirm that these entities have been seen for quite a while now. The fact that it moved fluidly may suggest that it could have been a non-corporeal manifestation. Lon
