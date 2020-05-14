'Skinwalker Valley': Elder Ute Recalls Evil & Death

An elder Ute man recalls his experiences in Skinwalker Valley, in the Uintah Basin where the infamous Skinwalker Ranch is located
I received this narrative from a native Ute who lives on the Uintah / Ouray Reservation. It is a revised entry from a previous post:
Hi - I am about to tell you a story that's absolutely true. My grandpa lived in Myton, Utah and he told stories about skinwalkers and how they could take the form of any animal or anyone you knew. I asked him one day "Did you ever meet one?" He told me "Yes." I asked "When?" "A very long time ago, before you were even born. Before your mother was born. It was when I was young and foolish. I went to the valley...the Skinwalker Valley. It's a valley where life never enters...not even the crows, the very guardians of death, will never go there. They too fear the evil that lives out there." He continued with his story. "I went out there to show people that nothing evil existed in the valley...nothing but their fears. But I was wrong."
He went on that he had gone to the Skinwalker Valley, in his old red Ford truck, to prove to everyone that what they thought they knew were just stories used to scare them. When he reached the valley, he remembered the grass was black as if it had been burned and survived the fire. The trees looked dead, but were still alive. He told me he had seen a house not far from where he stood. It was old and the roof was caved in. The door was gone, so he walked towards it. There were strange marks on the sides of the house. Animal skeletons were strewn about around the property, as if it were a sacred burial ground. Then he heard her...his grandmother. She had died long ago, but he heard her. The spirits were calling for him, for his life, for his skin, for his blood, for his soul. They were the lost souls they could change form...from man to beast. They chased and scared him...and told him that they would never forget him.
Whenever I visited my grandpa he would show me something that was brand new, but had been broken the next day. These spirits would kill his animals, so he finally stopped keeping his dogs outside. It got to the point where I snapped at him...telling him that his stories were lies. I told him, "prove it!" He turned around and pulled his shirt up. All I could do was gasp as I looked at his back. It was torn here and there, not one part of his back was unmarked. There were wide claw marks...too straight and to far apart to be made by a human.
I was scared and started to cry. I remember my mother running to see what was the matter. She screamed and ranted at grandpa as she held me, but he did nothing but stare at the field across the road from his house. She finally gave up and carried me inside. But as I looked over my mother's shoulder, I saw it. A large black dog with white eyes. It was watching grandpa and he was watching it as if waiting for it to attack him. It never did. I never saw that dog again.
My grandpa died 2 months later. The doctors said his heart gave out, but I knew that was a lie. His arm had fresh claw marks. That was 42 years ago.
No one has ever believed me, but it's a true event. So I'll tell you, so that the world will know. Never look into a skinwalker's eyes...it will never forget you. If you do, sooner or later it will have your soul. You can fight and refuse to give into the skinwalker's power...but if that is the case, then I hope you're not afraid to die. Name Withheld
Facebook event announcement: Lyle Blackburn - Cryptozoologist, Author, Narrator & Musician - Arcane Radio
If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon
Click Here For
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
A review of 'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' by Linda Godfrey
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
The Florida GatorMan
What Are People Seeing In Loveland, Ohio?
More People Under Quarantine or Lockdown Are Seeing Ghosts
Terror on a Scottish Mountain: A Sinister Entity?
Sulfur: Sickening Smells and Paranormal Creatures
**Find the 'Phantoms & Monsters' Archive on Google**
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
UNEXPLAINED CRYPTID / BIGFOOT / UPRIGHT CANINE / HUMANOID ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved