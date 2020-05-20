Shapeshifting 'Skitini' Monster Seen by Native Boys in Tecumseh, Oklahoma

3 Seminole boys in Oklahoma encounter a 'Skitini' monster while riding their bikes. They are able to see it on night vision later that night.
I recently received the following account:
"Back in circa 2006, I was 14. My uncle was visiting. He was 17 at the time. It was us plus my little brother, who was 7, home alone. We lived in some housing editions in Tecumseh, Oklahoma. There is a side street in front of our house with a street light just past the middle of the block.
It was about 8 or 9 pm and we decided we were going to ride our bicycles for bit. My uncle had his bike out first and took off up the side street. I was helping my brother with his bike. I seen my uncle turn around real quick and yelled at us to go back inside. Once all three of us were back kinside with the door locked. He said he saw a Stikini monster. A Stikini is a Seminole nation folklore monster. They are shapeshifters usually taking the form of a large owl or a Native American person. There are some stories where they shift into other animals or humans they killed.
My uncle brought a cassette camera recorder with him when came to visit. It had night vision capability. He brought it out and zoomed in all the way. After a few seconds we seen a really large owl hop under the streetlight. It continued to hop and look around for about a minute then turned around. The Stikini spread its wing and took off. The wing span covered the entire width of the road. For perspective three cars could fit side by side from curb to curb. I wish my uncle would have brought a cassette to record the event." EM
NOTE: Here's the information I found on this cryptid.
Name: Stikini
Tribal affiliation: Seminole
Alternate spellings: Stigini, Ishtikini
Pronunciation: stee-kee-nee
Also known as: Man-Owl
Type: Owl spirit, monster
Related figures in other tribes: Cipelaq (Maliseet), Big Owl (Apache)
The Stikini are sinister monsters from Seminole folklore. Originally they were evil witches, who transformed themselves into owl-beings. By day they still resemble Seminole people, but by night, they vomit up their souls (along with all their internal organs) and become undead owl-monsters that feed on human hearts. In some Seminole communities speaking their name is thought to put you at risk for turning into one, so Stikini stories are only told by certain medicine people. In other communities, they have been spoken of more casually as bogeymen to frighten children.
Apparently, the Stikini is a shapeshifting witch (somewhat similar to a Skinwalker witch in Navajo & Ute lore). Interesting account. Lon
Facebook event announcement: Sonya Horstman - Psychic / Paranormal Investigator - Arcane Radio
If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon
Click Here For
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
A review of 'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' by Linda Godfrey
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Pyromaniac...or Firestarter?
Reptilians: Face to Face
Bigfoot, Mysterious Apes and Wild Men: When They Use Weapons
Should Scientists Take UFOs and Ghosts More Seriously?
Researchers Discover Mysterious Hidden Writing on Blank Dead Sea Scrolls
**Find the 'Phantoms & Monsters' Archive on Google**
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
UNEXPLAINED CRYPTID / BIGFOOT / UPRIGHT CANINE / HUMANOID ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved