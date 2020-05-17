Screaming 'Forest Ghoul' Seen in Montana Mountains

A Montana resident starts hearing horrible screams emanating from the mountains around their home. They eventually observe a bizarre white humanoid with huge black eyes.
I recently came across the following account:
"I lived in Montana on some land my dad owns and I was hiking up a mountain, like most days. I heard this really weird screaming coming from the other side of the mountain (away from my house and deeper into the woods). It wasn't a mountain lion - too deep and long (went on for about 10 seconds) and I'm pretty sure it wasn't a bear. It kind of sounded like a human, except it was distorted. It sounded like someone was possessed by something, sort of like what you'd hear in a horror movie
I got to the top of the mountain, pulled out my binoculars and looked in the general direction of the scream. I saw a weird humanoid looking creature. It was as white as paper, didn't have any hair or clothes (or genitals), and its arms were longer than its body. It also had huge black eyes that covered most of its face. It was walking, but as soon as I saw it, it stopped and stared at me. I watched it carefully for at least 2 minutes. I remember thinking "it's staring straight into my soul." I had to look away because my eyes had started watering from not blinking.
When I looked back at it after wiping my eyes, it was gone. I couldn't see it anywhere, which made me think it was a weird hallucination or something. Illusion or not, I decided to get the hell away from the area and ran back home.
The scariest part is that 5 minutes after I walk in the door, I hear the scream again. It was much closer and made my ears ring. Now that I think about it, I remember that I could hear my dad yell at me whenever he needed help with something every other time I was up there. I'm pretty sure it was where I was standing when I first saw it. My dad heard it too, so it wasn't just some hallucination, and my neighbor was talking about the screams a week after it happened. I've researched it as best as I could, but never found anything fitting it's exact description.
I've never seen it since. My dad hasn't either. It's one of the many reasons I moved in with my mom in Arizona." SH
NOTE: I have read suggestions that some of these white 'rake' humanoids may actually be a type of forest ghoul or malevolent spirit. I suppose it is possible, especially in this account. Your thoughts? Lon
