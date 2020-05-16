Real Men in Black (MIB) Experiences: Calgary, Alberta & Eastern Kentucky

2 distinct men in black (MIB) encounters in which both displayed very odd activity. These reports came from eastern Kentucky and Calgary, Alberta.

"I was born, raised and continue to live in the mountains of eastern Kentucky. I have experienced various paranormal activity all through my life. This includes UFOs, alien abduction and other activity I attribute to alien beings.



The incident that was the most overwhelming was on the night when Grey aliens came to take me while I was pregnant. I simply wanted no part of this. When they approached me from across the bedroom I jumped up and grabbed one of the two beings by its lean neck. I squeezed as hard as I could until I heard a 'crack'. It dropped to the floor as its head fell back across the spine.



The other Grey seemed shocked though it was hard to read an expression. It gathered the injured companion and quickly disappeared in bright light that had originally flooded the master bathroom. I felt very bad about that incident but I had been out of sorts all day and I didn't want to be bothered.



When I was a girl we used to live beside an old cemetery. On some nights I would get the urge to look out my bedroom window. When I did I would notice a tall dark figure that seemed to be watching our house. One evening at dusk while in our yard I was approached by a tall black-cloaked being with a glow coming from its face. It stood and watched me for a few seconds then turned and disappeared.



I have noticed over the years that large dark-colored cars would follow me on occasion. This would happen on highways and mountain roads. My husband and I have also noticed black helicopters flying above us while driving and over our residence.



I saw the video and picture you posted about MIB a few days ago. When I saw the video it shocked me. In July 2006, a strange incident occurred while my daughter and I were sitting on our front porch. I never heard or saw a car, but two of these MIB appeared from around the side of the house and approached us. The pale faced 'men' were dressed in black silk suits, white shirts, black ties, and fedora dress hats. They each carried a thin brief case and walked stiffly as they approached. When they reached the steps they stood still and looked at me. My daughter quickly ran into the house. I then looked into the eyes of the MIB nearest me. The color was a vivid lavender and I felt compelled to continue looking. After a few seconds the nearest MIB spoke in a very clear low pitched voice. It asked if we had 'experienced any unusual activity that I thought that I should report.' It was an odd question but I quickly said 'no'. The being then briefly smiled, thanked me for my time. Both MIB turned and walked toward the road and were soon out of sight.



I can't say that I was scared but I have not had any type of paranormal or alien activity since the MIB visited. I was wondering if people who have had paranormal incidents throughout their life realize the activity ceases after they are visited by MIB? Do these MIB usually appear out of nowhere? I'd appreciate some information." CM

“I saw a MIB twice in the space of only one-half-hour. It was the same MIB. This happened in Calgary, Alberta in and around 1978. This fellow was not quite Human. He wore old fashioned clothing and a 1950's/40's hat. My wife was with me. I had already read a lot of books on UFOs by then so I knew what a MIB was.I was going to pick up some socks for work. As soon as we parked in the Army Surplus parking lot and after getting out of the truck, I immediately noticed a strange looking fellow walking up the steps to the entrance of the store. I noticed because he was walking almost like as if he was a soldier, sort of marching. No one does that. He reached for the handle of the door to the store and pulled away suddenly just before he would have touched it, about turned, and marched back down the steps. I said to my wife, 'That's a MIB.' Very strange, I thought. Grabbed my socks and went over to McDonalds.As I was pulling in to the side of McDonalds, (it was new and next to a field) to my surprise, there was that guy again, and again he was marching up the steps to the door. He did the same bloody thing. Reached for the handle and suddenly about-turned and marched back down the steps. This time it shocked me because he seemed to walk straight for the truck. OMG!! Then he veered to the left and walked into the field which would have been towards the Number 1 Highway, Trans Canada Highway. In that direction there was also an Airlines Hotel way across the field. My wife and I watched as he walked into the darkness of the field. Once he was in the darkness he began walking very erratically almost as if he was drunk, but different. He became almost completely hunched over flailing with his arms and walking very strangely as if he was really struggling. Strange experience.” DC-----