Possible 'Rake' Humanoid Encounters: South Dakota, California & Indiana

3 possible pale 'Rake or Crawler' humanoid encounters described by witnesses in South Dakota, California and Indiana
"My dog typically sleeps right around my arm. His head rests on my shoulder so he is facing the window. When I sleep, the back of my head faces the window.
Anyway, it was just nearing 5:30 AM. The dog wakes me up with extremely aggressive growling at the window. This growling I’ve only heard when he fights with other dogs. I was roused and I tried to coo him back to sleep. Within a couple seconds the growling turned into howls and barks.
I looked outside the window and my heart rate shot through the roof. The property line from my house to my neighbors is 60-70 yards. I competed at South Dakota state trials for track for the 100 open, 400, and two relays so I can confirm this creatures speed was shocking. It covered the yard in no less than 3 seconds. Gray skin, long arms almost down to its knees, an elongated face, and anorexic looking legs. It ran by swinging its arms like, I don't know, like a buffoon. Not a runners form.
After collecting myself I burst into my dad's room. I startled him, but told him to get outside with me. We briskly got outside with handguns as I tried to explain what I saw.
There was no footprints, or marks (as whitetail deer are frequently in our yard)." BJ
-----
"I live in the San Francisco Bay Area, and there is a stretch of road between me and my girlfriend’s house that goes through some ranches and a wooded area. My girlfriend and I were driving back towards my house around 10 pm, and while I was rounding a corner near the beginning of the woods, I swerved as I saw what looked like a tall, skinny, pale skinned person standing by the side of the road and walking into the road. When I looked in my rear mirror to see what it was I couldn’t see anything, but after I asked my girlfriend about it, she was clearly shaken and said she saw it too.
We decided to stop talking about it for the time being, and continued to drive deeper into the woods back home. About 15 minutes down the road, we came across a fresh deer carcass on the side of the road, and while I noticed the deer carcass alone as I was focusing on the narrow road, my girlfriend swears she saw the same figure bent over the carcass.
I drove by that carcass for weeks after when I went back to her house. We’ve both seen a lot of weird stuff on that small stretch of road, including more on that specific drive, but nothing else that I’d think would have been a crawler. I’m not sure where it came from (no caves I’m aware of around) or if it was more than one out there, but I know to always be aware of what else is on that road with me late at night." IP
-----
"This happened a couple years ago. I'm posting this now because I only just found out that anything called a 'Crawler' exists. I am skeptical of most things, but when recounting these events I usually refer to it as my 'Bigfoot story' because it was always the closest thing that came to mind.
Anyways, this was a couple years ago in southern Indiana near Evansville. It was two in the morning and my friend and I decided to go for a joyride. This would have been in the fall, maybe near September or October. I can pin the date to that time of year because I live around a bunch of fields and the corn stalks were really high - I'd say approaching ten feet.
We were just driving around when I decided to turn on this old country road because it led to the local animal shelter. I had never seen the shelter before, and I wanted to see what it looked like. (Yes, this is the kind of stuff I like to do on joy rides - both me and my friend were completely sober.) The road ended up being much longer and roundabout than I anticipated, and we basically drove through a bunch of farm land. We were listening to music and I was driving pretty slow. We got to a long road surrounded by corn stalks when I heard my friend yell out "Holy f*cking sh*t!" I put on my breaks and asked him what was up, and he looked over to my left.
I'll describe what I saw as well as I can: hovering above the top of the stalks, was the top half of a very, very thin body. I remember it had wide shoulders and what appeared in the moonlight to be a long/swooshy haircut (like an emo haircut, I guess). It seemed very 'loose' - long arms, an odd shaped head/neck - and very pale in the moonlight. Both me and my friend were freaked out, and I knew it was not a scarecrow (the huge farms around here don't have those) or a person - the stalks were much too tall. Like I said, I always called it a Bigfoot, but I did not see any hair on this thing except a swoopy mass on its head.
I dunno if this is a good indicator of a 'crawler,' but I saw some areas near me on the map and had to post about what I saw." CL
If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon
Click Here For
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Experience at 'Hell House'
The Grand Grimoire
Supernatural Creatures And the Rules They Have To Abide By
The science of airborne viruses: how particles move and what you can do to protect yourself
Tracking the ‘Murder Hornet’: A Deadly Pest Has Reached North America
**Find the 'Phantoms & Monsters' Archive on Google**
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations / Bigfoot & Sasquatch / Upright Canines & Dogman
Order Custom Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio Logo Outerwear & Gear
UNEXPLAINED CRYPTID / BIGFOOT / UPRIGHT CANINE / HUMANOID ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved