Pale Gray Humanoid Haunts Teens in Old Country Cemetery

A teen and her boyfriend are confronted by a 7 foot tall gray humanoid while in an old country cemetery. The couple, and other friends, have frightening dreams afterwards
"This happened about 14 years ago. My boyfriend and I went to a graveyard one night because he had told me a story about how he had seen something there. He didn't really want to take me, but I insisted. He said that he had heard stories about the place, and if you go there and sit every night, you'd eventually see "it." He said he had finally seen the thing himself on the third or fourth consecutive night he visited, and it was "man-like and gray" but he had only caught a glimpse of it and never went back afterward. I remember him saying he had car trouble when it appeared also. Well, I couldn't resist, I wanted to see it for myself.
On the third night we saw it. We were sitting in the dark with the moon being the only source of light and we both suddenly got creeped out for the first time since we had been visiting the place. We changed our minds about the whole thing and decided to leave and never come back, but lo and behold, the car (My car that has NEVER had any trouble before, and not again for years after this incident) wouldn't start. My boyfriend was driving that night and kept trying and it did eventually start up. When the headlight came on full force, we saw it standing RIGHT IN FRONT of the car. It was about 7 ft tall and it was gray. In fact it looked like a moving statue to me. It was kind of bent over just looking into the windshield at us and we were freaking the hell out. Finally it kind of shifted and the car started. The thing darted off to the left so quick, I knew that if it came to the side windows we'd both be dead within a minute. It was so, so fast. But it just stood to the side of the car watching us as we drove away.
The cemetery was laid out where the gravel road (old, country cemetery) went around the whole graveyard in a circle and looped back around so the entrance is also the exit. We were spinning tires and slinging gravel the whole way around but when we passed the place where the "thing" was, it hadn't moved. It had been standing there watching us go around the gravel circle and it let us leave, but it was looking directly at ME (the passenger side of the car was facing it) and I couldn't really make out any features because it was dark. I was overcome with the most severe depression I've ever felt in my life in that moment when I was looking back at the thing. It was like everyone and everything I cared about in my whole life was burned right before my eyes. The pain and hurt was almost tangible and it took my breath away in that moment.
That night, when I was home and finally able to somehow sleep, I had a dream that the thing was calling to me from that graveyard, begging me to come back. It was harmless and miserable, stuck in that old cemetery forever and it was alone, so alone. When I woke up I was determined to go back to find the creature but before I could even tell my boyfriend, I got calls from him and two of my best friends. All three of them had nightmares where the thing had brutally murdered and mutilated me. The two girls who called me didn't know anything about the graveyard incident the night before. It was so late when I got back home I didn't tell anyone about it, just went to bed.
My boyfriend dreamed that I had gone back to the place because I felt bad for it so he drove out there after me. When he got there he found the thing ripping me apart, tearing me open. For a long time I had dreams about it saying "I won't hurt you, please come back and help me. I am suffering." For awhile I had to fight the urge to go back even after three people told me about their nightmares where I die. The urgel isn't strong at all anymore. I guess it faded with time and kids and adult life, but I do think about it often and I do kind of get a little itch just to drive through. I don't know, it would be dumb as hell but there's always been a little nagging voice that whispers about the thing we saw that night.
It had a masculine physique, but no genitalia and it's eyes were completely black, no iris or pupil or anything, just black inky nothingness. I've been searching all these years but the only pics I've seen that look even remotely like it are Wendigo. But not the ones with fur or antlers, just a grayish humanoid sexless thing. The best way I could describe it actually is that it looked like a statue to me." DP
