Oklahoma Bigfoot Encounter Results in Memory Loss / Strange Activity

An Oklahoma resident observes a Bigfoot standing in his yard. Memory loss and a series of strange activity follows
"Was out rabbit hunting between the hours of 2130 CDT to about 2315 CDT on a farm outside of Maud, Oklahoma in April 2011. It was a clear and cold night with a quarter moon out.
Upon returning to my home, about 2315 CDT, I walked up on my patio which is about 5 feet off the ground. As soon as I reached the deck, I noticed a large human like figure that was bigger than any man I ever saw. I used the Surefire white light on my shotgun to see better. Due to light fog, I could only see about 25 feet with the light. The creature was out in the open enough to see an outline of the figure. I had seen all my animals act unusual prior, a feeling of being watched at hours of darkness on more then once. The figure was watching me and made eye contact. It was very large and close to 7 to 8 feet tall, was very stocky build, would guess well over 400 lbs.
The figure seemed annoyed that I pointed my shotgun at it. It seemed to have no fear of me or my animals. My dog (military trained) cowered down and would not respond to commands. I did contact a "Bigfoot team" that showed up within 72 hours of this. No evidence was found. No footprints, hair, nothing.
I did experience some lapse in memory there after. I am a retired Special Forces sniper with 10 yrs. experience and 3 tours in Iraq including the Iraq Invasion with the 3rd Inf. Div. on the frontlines. I have no knowledge after all I seen and done to describe this figure. I do need to be kept out of any public report because of my background and security clearance with the military. I just want answers and will provide full cooperation in person. The biggest thing that bothers me is the lack of fear from the figure and my fear back. I fear very little in life. Just want to get to the bottom of this." JN
NOTE: I was able to talk to this eyewitness a few days after I received the account, which was forwarded to me by an associate. I received the account about a year after the incident. The witness had been seeking medical treatment at a VA for memory loss, which he associates with his sighting. The doctor told the witness that he can't explain the sudden memory loss and felt that he had PTSD. His dog was euthanized not long after this incident because it refused to eat and was experiencing seizures.
There has been continued activity at the residence. A tractor was literally pushed over 100 feet through a pasture and flipped on its side at one point. The witness and his wife have also heard strange and unfamiliar 'chattering' sounds coming from outside at night. Another Bigfoot investigative team had come to the location a few months after the incident. They found no evidence, but were able to hear and record the chattering sounds, which they could not explain.
I have not been able to get in contact with the witness in recent years. From the information I have received, I believe the witness moved to another residence.
