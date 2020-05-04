Multiple Pale Humanoids Seen in Auburn, California Community (Sketch)

A group of young teen boys encounter unknown pale humanoids near their home in Auburn, California. A sketch was also provided.
The following wild account was recently forwarding to me:
"This happened one evening in 2017 after the school year was out, right around the beginning of summer in Auburn, California.
So basically, my two younger brothers (M12)(M14) were with my friend (M13) in a field next to our house just hanging out while I was inside with my mom and our baby brother. Out of nowhere, the three of them burst into the door bawling their eyes out and freaking out. Keep in mind, my friend and brothers are aged 13, 12, and 14, and it took about 10 minutes to actually calm one of them down enough to talk. I’ve never seen them freak out like that, it gave me chills. For a while we didn’t talk about it because my brothers didn’t like to. For example, they got pale and super anxious every time we started talking about it, so we kind of brushed it off and forgot about it for a while. About a year or so later, something triggered my memory of that day, and I asked my oldest brother to tell me the details one night at 2 am. That’s where the picture comes from.
He said they were all on one side of the field hanging out, when he and the friend saw these 'things.' Then my younger brother looked around and saw it. (Younger brother says he only saw the small one.) If I remember correctly, he said there were 4-5 of these creatures. One was standing behind a tree, one was smaller than the rest kneeling in tall grass behind a log, and the others were standing and kneeling in the tall grass. He said they instantly felt the purest form of fear, and the things stared at them without moving a muscle (other than the one behind the tree) which was bobbing its head and shoulders back and forth in a creepy way. But out of the corner of their eyes, the things would move quickly, like fast enough to where they were blurs. From what they saw, he said they galloped almost like horses. He explained that the skin was unnaturally matte, with an almost white pale-grey color. They had almost a surprised look on their faces, the mouths were more round, the eyes were very weird and creepy (sunken in but also black and beady), and the faces were kind of flatter than the picture I drew. One other thing he said. He can’t confirm for certain, but there was a clicking noise. He guessed was coming from the nostrils instead of the mouth.
After that, I talked to my younger brother and the friend separately. Considering how unreliable human memory is, and how long ago this was, the stories matched up almost perfectly.
I actually had a small experience of my own that was very close to the place they saw them. I won’t say it was related or if it was these things, but it was truly unexplained. So we have train tracks about 15 yards from our house with some government owned forest land behind that. So it goes house, train tracks and tree line.
One day, I went behind the tracks to smoke some pot, when I hear a tree shaking violently. Now the tree line has a bunch of different types of trees, but this tree in particular was pretty bushy so I couldn’t quite see through it besides some holes in the branches. I looked to my right and it gave me chills. I saw a tree about 20 yards away shaking so unnaturally hard, that it looked like a person had to be grabbing branches and jumping up and down on them with all their weight. It was really weird to see because an animal couldn’t have done that. I can’t stress enough how violent the branches were shaking. Then while I was looking at the branches I heard LOUD cracking like sticks or branches breaking, and saw a grey-white mass of some sort bolt deep into the forest through the branches. I didn’t see any details so that’s why I’m not saying for sure what I saw, but it was very creepy nonetheless. I know it’s not necessarily important to the story, but something that has always stuck with me is the fact that I had the bowl loaded and had it up to my mouth, but I had not taken a hit yet. I was stone cold sober and I was dumbstruck that I actually saw something like that." TA
